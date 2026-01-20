Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson Shares Personal Update With Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend at CFP National Championship Game

NFL legend Tom Brady and Bill Belichick share a bond that goes way beyond their years in New England, and now, that connection just showed up in a surprising new way. Recent rumors suggested that Brady has been dating 25-year-old social media influencer Alix Earle. And while there has been no confirmation of their relationship, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, just dropped a personal update, and Earle was part of it.

In her recent Instagram Story, Jordan Hudson posted a selfie featuring Alix Earle from the stands at the CFP National Championship Game. In the photo, Hudson sat on the left wearing a grey top and smiled straight at the camera. On the right, Earle wore a green top, leaned in, and smiled back. Hudson and Earle looked game-day ready as a screen showed the action in the background.

“Friend from an alternate timeline,” Jordan Hudson wrote playfully in the caption.

Jordan Hudson did not confirm whether Alix Earle is Tom Brady’s girlfriend in the story. But the timing and the caption gave a subtle hint that a friendship already developed between Hudson and Earle.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned for more updates.