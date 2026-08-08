Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame Snub Forces Board to Rethink Everything About Current Rules

Bill Belichick not making the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026 was shocking enough. But the bigger shock may be what his omission revealed about the Hall’s voting system. When one of the most decorated coaches in NFL history can miss out despite widespread belief that he belongs in Canton, the question is no longer simply who deserves induction. It’s whether the rules themselves are getting in the way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that a source familiar with the situation has revealed to him that the board of directors for the Hall of Fame convenes its yearly meeting during the enshrinement weekend. It is “likely” that the board will evaluate potential modifications to the existing protocol at that moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame is quite strict and is governed by multi-stage bylaws managed by a 50-person selection committee.

The goal is to ensure maximum exclusivity. And for that, the official Pro Football Hall of Fame protocol mandates that every single enshrinee must receive at least 80% approval (40 out of 50 votes) from the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even that should not have led to one of the greatest coaches in the NFL missing out on Hall of Fame. If 40 people in the committee did not think Belichick did not deserve the nod, that really means there are question marks on the process.

Bill Belichick was a finalist for the 2026 Hall of Fame class. He left the NFL in January 2024 following 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles as a head coach. And heading into the 2026 HOF, Belichick had already been widely expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many questioned the voting system. For 2026, five people were put into one voting group: Bill Belichick (coach), Robert Kraft (contributor), Roger Craig (senior player), Ken Anderson (senior player), and L.C. Greenwood (senior player).

Then, the voters were asked to select three candidates from those five, with a candidate needing 40 votes (80%) to be elected. And that distinction is the entire controversy. The system somewhat forced voters to rank candidates against each other, rather than simply deciding whether each person individually deserved induction.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what makes this particular rule complicated for people like Belichick, is putting senior players, coaches, and contributors in the same bucket. The “seniors” category is basically for players whose careers ended a long time ago.

So, considering that, a voter might think Belichick will get another opportunity to win in comparison to an older candidate like Roger Craig, who wrapped up his NFL career after the 1993 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

So the voter could choose Craig because of the circumstances, rather than because Craig is more deserving than Belichick. But then again, it stands as a possibility, not an actual fact,

“You have to pick the most deserving. Those are the instructions that were read four times,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said after Belichick’s snub.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end, from Bill Belichick’s group, only Roger Craig received at least 80% of the votes, after waiting 28 years of eligibility and being repeatedly passed over. While it was a joyous moment for the former NFL RB, Belichick’s exclusion sparked outrage, which even forced NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors, to share his reaction.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame is not in any way controlled by the NFL. We have no say in the voting process,” Goodell said. “We don’t participate in the voting process. I want to make sure that the question doesn’t lead people to that conclusion. I think it’s really an important honor and it’s something that should be done with a lot of clarity, a lot of understanding of what’s expected of those voters…

“Our board does nothing more in the voting than to approve the leaders of the media that participate in it and it’s a single vote. We approve the panel of selectors. So, we are involved in it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Goodell clarified that the entire power lies with the panel of voters and not the HOF executives like him. That said, whether the discussion on making rule changes is linked to Belichick’s snub or not remains to be seen. But it will be interesting to see what alternate solution the board comes up with.