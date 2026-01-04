Bill Cowher Drops Strong Take Against Contract Incentives as Aaron Rodgers Chases Half Million Against Ravens

Essentials Inside The Story Bill Cowher opens up on why incentives became a late-season headache.

It’s the final countdown to the 2025 playoffs. But for players, it’s the final chance to chase the contract incentives. Week 18 is not everyone’s cup of tea in the big league, especially coaches who want to keep their eye on the prize that is the playoff berth. Meanwhile, their players seem distracted, eyeing the catches, sacks, or wins—not for playoffs but to fulfill their contractual obligations. And that’s a practice Bill Cowher has a problem with.

“I found myself in that situation going to the front office trying to pay these guys incentives but also thinking about what’s [in] the best interest of this team and making sure I get these guys ready for the playoffs,” said the ex-coach in a recent segment of NFL on CBS. “I just ask that they pay them, and for future reference, I don’t want any more individual incentives; make a team performance incentive as long as we do that.”

Cowher reflected on the early days of his coaching career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he inherited a roster full of incentive-laden contracts. By weeks 17 and 18, players used to approach him to record a few more catches or sacks to become eligible for the incentives. It was moments like these that made the former coach realize that players’ personal financial goals often clash with team needs when the front office has individual incentives. He successfully lobbied the front office to eliminate two practices during his tenure: individual incentives and mid-season contract negotiations.

“No more incentives. No more extensions. Can we just focus on the season alone?” he added. “I may have to sit some of these guys in week 18, as some of these guys are being in-sited today. And obviously, if there’s an incentive about there, that’s kind of a contradiction of interest.”

Cowher left Pittsburgh in 2007, and the Steelers didn’t return to old habits. In fact, the franchise’s Week 18 incentives are largely aligned with Cowher’s philosophy.

Standing at the top of the AFC North, the Steelers’ last hope of survival depends upon Week 18, which will decide their playoff fate. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is chasing a win but for an entirely different reason. A win will trigger a $500,000 incentive in Rodgers’ name for qualifying for the playoffs. And that’s not the end.

If he succeeds in ending the ugly one-and-done curse by winning the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, he will add another $600,000 to his wallet. Then, if the Black and Gold luck out in the divisional round, the veteran quarterback will take another $750,000 home. The front office structured the incentives to extend through the AFC Championship game, where the four-time NFL MVP would make a million in incentives.

Besides the team incentives, the Steelers also included a whopping $1,500,000 if Rodgers wins the NFL MVP award (a long shot). Talk about aiming high. This means if the 41-year-old succeeds in leading a deep playoff run, he could pocket nearly $3.65 million in total incentives.

Bill Cowher offers the Steelers a victory blueprint

The Steelers are tying all their hopes of going to the playoffs to Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. Adding to the pressure, Lamar Jackson has been made active for the game. While Rodgers has been able to carry the team on his shoulders, Pittsburgh has been struggling with consistency. That’s why former head coach Cowher has curated a game plan to ensure the Steelers’ victory if Mike Tomlin is listening.

“To me, I’d put a game plan together that’s running the ball, and it’s play-action with Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith,” Cowher said following the Steelers’ Week 17 loss. “They are the two best skill players you have right now.”

However, head coach Tomlin assured that he isn’t going to play it safe against the Ravens. He hinted that the Steelers are prepared to break character with “a trick or two up [their] sleeves” in an interview with Bob Pompeani of KDKA. After all, he’s facing a rival for the 40th time, and he isn’t letting John Harbaugh take advantage of familiarity.