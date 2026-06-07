Bill Parcells’ Girlfriend Katherine: All We Know About the Couple After Being Spotted at the Belmont in Saratoga

If there’s anything that comes close to Bill Parcells’ love for football, it’s horses. It’s one of the main reasons why he likes to live in Saratoga Springs, one of the more elite horse-racing destinations in the country. His love for the sport brought him to attend the prestigious Belmont Stakes recently.

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But it was hard to ignore the presence of a certain someone who seemed to be close to the veteran coach.

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Who is Katherine? Bill Parcells and rumored partner make a rare public appearance

Former WFAN and now podcast host Sal Licata got to speak with Parcells at the Belmont Stakes in Saratoga Springs. The former New York Giants engaged in some small talk, explaining how he spent half his year at Saratoga and the other in Florida. But Parcells made sure to introduce a female companion of his to Licata.

“Right now I’m trying to have a good time with my friend Katherine,” he said.

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It is important to note here that Parcells never called her his girlfriend. But Licata mentioned the label in his X post regarding the short chat he was able to have with the coach. Publicly, there is not much known about her, but this appears to be their first public appearance together.

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Imago Aug. 3, 2013 – Canton, Ohio, U.S – Enshrinee BILL PARCELLS during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium in Canton Ohio. NFL American Football Herren USA 2013 – Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony – ZUMAj30

Parcells was then asked by Licata whether he and Katherine would be watching football together on Sundays this fall.

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“Well, we don’t know how that’s gonna go, but we may find out,” the legendary coach quipped.

Licata then turned to Katherine, asking whether she was prepared for Parcells during the football season.

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“Always. Always,” she said.

Looks like Bill will be having a new companion to enjoy the games with on Sundays in the fall.

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A look at Bill Parcells’ romantic history

Parcells was formerly married to Judith ‘Judy’ Goss Parcells for close to 40 years. The two met at Wichita State University; Judy told The Shocker that she used to work at the sports publicity office, and Bill used to drop by. They married while they were still studying, in 1962. Two of their three daughters were also born in Wichita.

Interestingly, both of them shared a love for horses. Parcells told The Shocker that horse racing was one of the few non-football activities he liked, and he owned a few horses with Judy.

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The couple divorced on January 16, 2002. Both Bill and Judy maintained that this was a mutual decision, per The New York Post. But the latter claimed that the coach had grown “distant.”

Following his divorce from Judy, Parcells was in a relationship with Kelly Mandart. Not much is also known about Kelly, as the legendary coach kept his personal life very private. Kelly, however, has contributed to a 2014 biography on Parcells, written by Nunyo Demasio.

Well, per Licata, it looks like Parcells has found love for the third time in his life with Katherine. And based on their interaction, it looks like she’s going to have a big part in his life.