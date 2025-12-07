Bills Legend Jim Kelly Makes Personal Request to Fans After Sharing Cancer News

Essentials Inside The Story Jim Kelly urges Bills Mafia to support holiday fundraiser

Kelly's foundation takes major step to create awareness about Krabbe Leukodystrophy

After years of his battle with cancer, Kelly has one final update

Jim Kelly has fought his own battles with cancer over the last few years, yet he still finds ways to give back. The former Buffalo Bills quarterback has stayed deeply invested in helping others through the Kelly for Kids Foundation and The Hunter’s Hope Foundation. And now, Kelly just called on the Bills Mafia to rally behind yet another cause close to his heart.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In his Instagram Story, Jim Kelly shared a post from The Hunter’s Hope Foundation and urged fans to support their “12 Days of Christmas Giving” campaign.

“Let’s Go!!! Help us out #BillsMafia 🏈🏈🏈🏈,” Kelly wrote in the caption of his Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter’s Hope FDN (@huntershopefdn) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The post Jim had shared further featured a Bills No. 12 home jersey displayed against a Christmas tree. But it wasn’t just any jersey. It was his jersey – autographed and presented as the first giveaway item in the foundation’s holiday lineup.

“12 Days of CHRISTMAS GIVING is here!” the foundation wrote in their caption. “JOIN THE GIVING!!! #1 Jim Kelly autographed Buffalo Bills Home Jersey!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The excitement was obvious in the caption. But more importantly, the Bills’ legend is not simply promoting a signed jersey. He is amplifying a mission. After his son Hunter was diagnosed with Krabbe Leukodystrophy, Kelly launched The Hunter’s Hope Foundation in 1997 to push research and awareness forward. The foundation has a clear mission to focus on education, awareness, research, and family support for leukodystrophies and newborn screening.

Now, through the Instagram post, the foundation encouraged fans to become “Hunter’s Heroes” by donating $12 a month or more. The incentive? Every donor gets a chance to win unique items like the autographed jersey. And the formula is simple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As the foundation put it, “The more you give monthly, the more entries you’ll receive.”

Isn’t that a win-win situation for fans? You support a meaningful mission and might also take home a jersey signed by a Bills legend. And this campaign is also part of the larger mission of Jim Kelly’s foundation. Over the years, the foundation has distributed nearly $5 million to local children’s charities. That’s an impact you can’t ignore.

Ultimately, the former quarterback isn’t just promoting a fundraiser campaign now. He’s reinforcing what the Bills Mafia stands for – loyalty, generosity, and showing up when it matters. Add a signed jersey to the mix, and the holiday season already feels a little brighter for everyone involved. But this fundraising push also follows a major personal update from Kelly himself, and it’s one fans have been waiting for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Kelly shares final update on his cancer battle

Jim Kelly’s life often gets summed up by football glory and relentless adversity. Four Super Bowl losses, four almost incurable cancer battles, and more surgeries than most people face in a lifetime. But recently, Kelly shared some news that’s worth celebrating.

“Yeah, I feel pretty good,” Jim Kelly said during his recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “About two months ago, I went for hopefully my last visit, having to go to New York City and do an MRI. They gave me a clean slate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jim Kelly, source, IG

That statement alone can bring anyone relief, as many people might know, Jim Kelly’s cancer journey was never easy. When doctors first diagnosed him with Stage 4 oral cancer, they gave him less than a 10 percent chance of survival. A tumor also sat dangerously close to his brain. But in 2014, he beat the cancer, only for it to return in 2018. Surgeons also had to reconstruct his jaw, and more surgeries followed.

Then, in 2019, doctors declared Jim Kelly cancer-free again. But in 2021, he was diagnosed with skin cancer, for which he had to get two surgeries. Now, in 2025, Kelly is finally declared cancer-free and fully cured with a clear MRI. Through it all, Kelly faced setback after setback.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the NFL legend had already been hardened long before cancer entered the picture, as he survived several injuries and accidents. After 20 surgeries, he now carries plates and screws in his abdomen, back, jaw, knee, and even his neck. Yet he never stopped believing in his simple mantra.

“When you’re going through tough times, it’s about your attitude,” Jim Kelly said back in 2020. “There are a lot of things that don’t go your way, but you’ve got to fight through them.”

Isn’t that exactly why Bills Mafia loves Jim Kelly? His smile may look different after all the adversities that he’s endured, but the joy behind it has never felt brighter. Moreover, now Kelly stands cancer-free and ready to keep giving – because helping others has always been part of who he is.