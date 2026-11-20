The last time the Buffalo Bills retired a player’s jersey was in 2018, when Thurman Thomas received the honor. But as the franchise continues to ride the high of its 8-1 record into Week 11, it has just made the decision to honor former Bills wide receiver and Hall of Famer Andre Reed’s achievements in the most fitting way they could.

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Ahead of its Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the Bills made the announcement about retiring Reed’s iconic #83 jersey next year via an X post on Nov. 19, making him the first player to have his jersey retired at the Bills’ new Highmark Stadium.

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“83 is heading to the rafters at Highmark Stadium,” The post stated. “We will be retiring Andre Reed’s No. 83 during the 2027 season.”

Although the franchise is yet to pick a specific home game for the ceremony to take place, the confirmation makes Reed the fourth player in franchise history, after former quarterback Jim Kelly (No. 12), defensive end Bruce Smith (No. 78), and running back Thurman Thomas (No. 34), to be afforded this honor by the Bills franchise.

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Bills writer Mike Maynard revealed in his report that Reed was given the news by Terry Pegula. The Bills owner even invited Thomas and Kelly, who are both Reed’s former teammates, to surprise the former wide receiver while breaking the news. Thomas, in particular, was reminded of the time the news about Reed’s Hall of Fame induction became public. The former running back also spoke about exactly what Reed meant to the team.

“Oh man, it’s almost like the moment when we all got the call for him going into the Hall of Fame,” Thomas told Maynard. “We knew that he deserved to be in the Hall of Fame, and it was kind of the same thing. One of the four guys that, when you mention the Bills, his name is always mentioned. You saw his work ethic when we were in training camp together for 12 years, like, yeah, that guy is special, and he was a big part of our run to try to win a Super Bowl here.

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“There aren’t too many people today that go over the middle as much as Andre Reed did back in the day. He took a lot of punishment, but he was always there for us.”

Currently, tight end Keleki Latu wears No. 83 and will become the last offensive player to wear the iconic jersey, after Dave Moore, who played tight end and served as a long snapper, Lee Evans, a wide receiver, and Mike Caussin, who also played tight end, among others.

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Looking Back at Andre Reed’s Historic NFL Career

Interestingly, Reed initially began his football career as a quarterback in high school. But when he entered Division II Kutztown University, he was asked to shift to the wide receiver role, which turned out to be his true calling. His willingness to do anything for his team and the values drilled into him by his father from a young age became the core foundation of his philosophy as an athlete, leading him to set nine school receiving records and earn Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) All-Conference honors for three straight years.

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To honor him, Kutztown University renamed its field University Field at Andre Reed Stadium in his honor in Oct. 2014, soon after his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. His hometown, Allentown, Pennsylvania, also unveiled new signage on a park in June 2015, renaming it “Andre Reed Park” to honor the Bills legend.

Reed was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fourth round of the 1985 NFL Draft, and remained with the team for 15 seasons. During that time, he played 221 games, starting 217 of them, and recorded 941 receptions for a whopping 13,095 yards along with 86 touchdowns. Reed made it to ten playoffs with the Bills between 1988 and 1999, and four consecutive Super Bowl appearances, from 1991 to 1994.

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The wide receiver played his final season in the NFL with the Washington Redskins, who signed him in Sep. 2000 after Michael Westbrook got hurt, reuniting Reed with former teammate Bruce Smith. That season, Reed played 13 games (started none), recording 10 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

After retiring from active play, Reed focused on youth philanthropy, founding the Andre Reed Foundation in 2010 to support underprivileged youth. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and received his official Golden Jacket in Aug. 2014.