Red and blue fireworks burst into the air as the Buffalo Bills celebrated the new Highmark Stadium with a ribbon-cutting celebration. Among the many present at the venue was the Bills legend Jim Kelly. But as the franchise looks to turn a page on its struggles, Kelly stood tall as the biggest inspiration of perseverance to the Buffalo fans, as he revealed his latest health setback.

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“I had a little setback about a month and a half ago. Had a stroke,” Kelly told the reporters on Tuesday. “But I spent a few days in the hospital, and right now I feel good. Eyesight’s not great. My hearing still sucks, but that’s part of life. It’s part of getting old. But I feel really good. Everything (scans) is good.

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“I’m very blessed. It’s been about a month and a half since my setback, but I feel pretty good. God willing, I’ll be here for many years to enjoy it with my grandson.”

Kelly’s comments marked the first public revelation of the stroke. However, more than pondering on what could have been with his life if he hadn’t had the medical setbacks, Kelly only wishes to look forward. One of the things in his plans is attending the home opener for the Bills against the Houston Texans in September. But that too, for a very specific reason.

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“Imagine the fans in here. How crazy, wild, and loud they’re gonna be. That’s what I’m looking forward to. I wanna see how loud this stadium can get. From what I’ve been told, it’s gonna be unbelievable. I don’t expect anything less.”

The new Highmark Stadium has various architectural features that act as sound reflectors. For starters, the four levels of seats are steep as compared to the old stadium’s expansive arrangement. Then, the canopy on top that covers at least 60 percent of the stadium’s roof acts as a reverberator for noise and sends all sound waves towards the natural grass field. In all, the rather acoustic-friendly settings for the most loyal fanbases in the NFL is made to her their voice, literally. And that’s exactly what excites Kelly. But he also has one wish.

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“I pray to the good Lord that it gives me some extra years that I’ll be able to enjoy a football game right here in Highmark Stadium with my grandson,” Kelly said.

The Bills legend continues to live in Western New York years after his retirement, where his daughter takes care of him. For now, all he sees is the franchise he once never wanted to step in raise the Super Bowl trophy to establish the new $2.1 billion stadium’s worth. On the same note, he will hope the ghosts of his past don’t return to haunt him.

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While he said it was a minor stroke, it represents the latest chapter in his long and well-documented health issues. He was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. His cancer resided in his upper jaw and the roof of his mouth, which the doctors then had to operate on and went on to remove a portion of his jawbone. Of his multiple cancer recurrences, 2014 was particularly brutal when it reappeared near his facial nerves and carotid artery. This made it extremely difficult for the doctors to operate on him, so they prescribed him multiple rounds of grueling chemotherapy.

Given that history, the seriousness of the stroke carries an additional layer of significance. Despite the scary revelation, Kelly appeared in superb spirits when talking to reporters. Joking, he even gave a quick ironic throwback to his first decision when he learned the Bills would draft him:

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“Would you rather be in Houston or Buffalo?” Kelly said, laughing.