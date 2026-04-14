Bills Legend Jim Kelly’s Disgruntled Nephew Aims NFL Comeback 8 Years After Bitter Exit

After an eight-year hiatus from the NFL, the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer and Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly, Chad Kelly, is pushing for a return to the league. Chad previously played for the Denver Broncos after being drafted as the last pick in the 2017 NFL draft, but was released from the team after a bizarre incident, which led to first-degree criminal trespassing.

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After spending time in the Canadian Football League (2022-2025), Kelly hopes for a return stateside in the NFL.

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“That’s always the goal,” Kelly revealed during an interview with The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson.

“It’s always a goal of quarterbacks, whatever league you’re in, is to get to the top of the top. … My talent speaks for itself.”

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After being drafted by the Denver Broncos, Chad Kelly missed the entirety of his rookie season with a wrist injury and then got off to a solid start in the 2018 preseason.

He completed 40 of 60 passes for 466 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Soon, the Broncos waived Paxton Lynch, their first-round pick from the 2016 draft, and made Kelly the backup to QB1 Case Keenum.

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In 2018, Chad Kelly played in his first regular-season game as Keenum was checked for a concussion and took a knee for a 1-yard loss to close out the final 11 seconds of the first half. However, in the second half, Keenum was cleared to play as the Broncos settled for a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

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But unfortunately for Kelly, this was his last snap in the NFL.

Nine days after his debut, the former Ole Miss signal-caller was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing as he illegally entered an apparently random home in Englewood after leaving a Halloween party hosted by teammate Von Miller. After entering that house, Kelly allegedly sat down on a couch next to a woman while holding her child.

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He was soon chased out by a man who attacked him with an aluminum vacuum tube. Immediately on the next day, the Broncos waived Kelly before pleading guilty to misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

Then, after spending two seasons on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice roster, Kelly joined the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts.

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In the 2022 season, Chad Kelly helped the Argos win the Grey Cup in 2022 as a backup and became Toronto’s QB1 in 2023. That year, he recorded 4,123 yards on 270-for-390 passing with 23 touchdowns and won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award. However, he once again found himself in trouble for his off-the-field actions.

He was suspended for the first nine games of the 2024 season because of reported actions against a female strength coach.

Although he returned towards the end of the year, he suffered a broken leg, which ended his season and even kept him out for 2025. Now, ahead of the 2026 season, Chad Kelly feels he is ready for a return after opening up about how he has worked hard to change as a person.

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Chad Kelly gets emotional describing his journey after multiple off-field incidents

Before his disappointing off-field actions in Denver and then in Toronto, Chad Kelly had developed a reputation for being a difficult player to handle during his college career.

He was kicked off the Clemson team in 2014 after his first year because of “conduct detrimental to the team” following an argument with his coaches.

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Kelly was arrested later that year in Buffalo following a nightclub fight; he then accepted a plea deal and performed community service.

While these issues continued into his professional career, the 32-year-old believes he is a changed man now after seeking help to get better.

“I sought help right after,’’ Kelly said.

“There was counseling. There was mental health stuff. . . . I self-reflected and knew what I can and can’t do, and the same with drinking. I definitely would do a lot of drinking, and that’s not good. You’re a quarterback. You got to represent the team and everybody in the right light.”

Now, after eight years away from the NFL, Chad Kelly would need to produce an outstanding season to be considered for an opportunity in the league, especially with his difficult past, which could push teams not to bring him back.