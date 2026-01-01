Rob Gronkowski Wants Patriots’ Most Bitter Rivals in Playoffs as Drake Maye Addresses Criticism Against Easy Schedule

Essentials Inside The Story Rob Gronkowski names the perfect playoff opponent for the New England Patriots.

Can the Patriots clinch the AFC title?

Drake Maye addresses criticism about the Patriots having an 'easy schedule.'

Despite continuing to pick up wins, people are more concerned about New England Patriots‘ opponents rather than how they played. The main star taking the grunt of the criticism is Quarterback Drake Maye. With the criticisms not slowing down, Patriots’ veteran Rob Gronkowski has named the team that he is convinced would be the best choice for New England to face in the playoff.

Rob Gronkowski has often been vocal about the issues revolving around his former team. Now, he has decided to reveale in an interview that the Buffalo Bills are his number one choice for a playoff opponent.

​”I would take the Bills. I mean, I already played them twice, should have beaten them twice, was up 21-0, and then they let down. We were too high on ourselves at that moment… It shows that we got to play all four quarters,” Gronkowski said.

Host Kay Adams pushed back, questioning why Gronkowski would voluntarily pick the only team that beat them recently, especially one led by the “reigning MVP” Josh Allen. He argued that the defeat was a necessary reality check for a squad that was riding a 10-game win streak at the time.

The Patriots went head-to-head against the Bills for the second time this season in Week 15. The last time the two faced each other, Drake Maye & Co. clinched the win by three points. This time around at the Gillette Stadium, the Patriots jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and took a 24-7 advantage into halftime after scoring touchdowns on three of their first four drives and racking up 208 first-half yards behind a rushing attack that finished with 246 yards and 7.5 yards per play on a snowy day.

Buffalo then answered with one of the wildest comebacks of the season, as Josh Allen powered five straight touchdown drives to flip the game into a 35-31 Bills win that snapped New England’s 10-game winning streak and, as multiple outlets noted, delayed the Patriots’ chance to clinch the AFC East title.

Gronkowski’s logic pivots on the idea that the Patriots’ loss wasn’t a sign of weakness, but a strategic reset. The tight end admitted that “Josh Allen is the scariest part of the Buffalo Bills” and will always be a threat due to his “heroic stunts.” Though also pointed out the Bills’ roster flaw.

“It’s the team of the Buffalo Bills… They don’t really have the weapons for Josh Allen to pass to,” suggesting that if the Patriots can spy Allen and keep him in the pocket, Buffalo becomes beatable.

Gronkowski also sees Mike Vrabel’s coaching as an added advantage for the Patriots. He also added that the Bills’ HC Sean McDermott has not been up to the mark. While Gronkowski showed trust in the Patriots’ core under pressure, Drake Maye has handled the negativity around his team.

Drake Maye responds to the “Easy Schedule” Narratives

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye who recently joined the elite 4000-yard club, defended the team’s regular-season resume against critics who claim their 13-3 record is a product of a weak schedule. Addressing the “easy schedule” narrative, Maye remained unbothered.

“We play who’s on our schedule. We can’t control that. Just trying to go out there and try to win. A lot of these teams that we do play are good, and they’re in the National Football League for a reason,” Drake Maye said.

The Star QB made it clear that he is focused solely on what his organization and teammates think, refusing to let external noise impact the locker room.

With the AFC East clinched and the team rallying behind both their rookie quarterback’s leadership and their coach’s discipline, the Patriots appear ready to test Gronkowski’s theory in a postseason run that could very well run through Buffalo.