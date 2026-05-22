Boston Radio Hosts Ridicule Podcasters for Avoiding Jordon Hudson Questions During Bill Belichick Interview

Since leaving the NFL, former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s personal life has been highly publicized. He is dating a 25-year-old former cheerleader and pageant contestant, Jordon Hudson. While the two have made many appearances together, questions about their relationship in the past have led to massive controversies.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, Belichick finally appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast, where he answered all questions about his legendary NFL career. While hearing stories from an all-time great is always incredible, a Boston radio show host was not too pleased with the PMT show team for not asking Belichick about his relationship with Hudson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pardon My Take is a very, very popular show, and I’m told a very, very good show, and I’m not doubting that,” Fred Toucher said during the ‘Toucher & Hardy’ Show. “I just am a little annoyed that they didn’t ask him about Jordon Hudson and a little surprised, because I don’t know why you would agree to do an interview with someone who’s most well-known for dating Jordon Hudson than anything else.”

The huge age gap of 48 years has certainly turned many heads and ensured that the duo remains under the public spotlight. As per media reports, they met on a flight back in 2021 and stayed friends until Belichick’s breakup with his long-time partner, Linda Holliday, in 2022. Bill Belichick has reportedly been dating the former cheerleader since early 2023, but their relationship became public only in early 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The question about their relationship was asked in a CBS interview last year. However, in the video, it appeared that Hudson interrupted the sit-down interview Belichick was giving to Tony Dokoupil. The legendary coach has stated that the video was deceptive, and he has asked the network for the transcript as well, but was denied.

Pardon My Take probably did not want to get caught up in that situation, which is why they refrained from asking about Belichick’s relationship, but the Boston radio hosts seemed to be very critical of that. They ruthlessly mocked the podcast’s producer, Hank Lockwood. During the interview, Lockwood thanked Bill Belichick. He said that the coach taught countless kids like him in the Boston area what it meant to be a winner during the New England Patriots‘ glory days. The radio hosts, however, labeled the comment “sad” and joked that Lockwood lacked a strong male role model in his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the subsequent episode of Pardon My Take on Wednesday, Lockwood and co-host Dan “Big Cat” Katz responded to the backlash from the Boston radio hosts.

“I don’t know how many times we have to say this, we are not journalists. We will never be journalists,” Katz said while explaining. “Not a single person in this room went to a journalism school. We don’t pretend to be journalists. We can barely even read; we’re as biased as possible; we will be open about our bias. And we will do softball interviews if we want to. We don’t care, we’re here to entertain you and make you laugh.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The podcast crew also explained that as football fans, they weren’t going to jeopardize an interview they had spent a decade chasing. They felt that asking a potentially offensive question about the legendary coach’s personal life was irrelevant to his historic career.

Moreover, Katz grew up in the Boston area around the same time Belichick was helping the Patriots dominate the NFL. He had immense respect for the coach, and dropping a question that had already caused so much stir was not something Katz was ready to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after this explanation, Toucher was not pleased with PMT and clapped back at them, but this time with a sensationalizing remark about what could have happened.

Boston Radio Hosts Rip Apart PMT Co-Host’s Explanation for Bill Belichick’s Interview

The Toucher & Hardy show once again revisited the PMT crew’s comments about Bill Belichick’s interview on their Thursday show. They argued that the interview ultimately failed to meet expectations, irrespective of whether the podcast hosts consider themselves real journalists or just fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I heard Pardon My Take, which is a good show, is having Belichick on, you go, ‘Oh my goodness, something might happen,'” Toucher remarked. “But then they didn’t address it, which is just disappointing.”

The radio show hosts also contended that if entertainment was the primary objective of the podcast, addressing the Hudson relationship was arguably more relevant than it would be in a traditional news interview. This take however, has been disproved by the sheer number of views the clips on the video are getting.

ADVERTISEMENT

While critiquing PMT’s interview style is fair, the radio duo’s comments about an eight-time Super Bowl champion being “most well-known” for his dating life don’t make sense. This would be a tough sell for any football fan. A traditional journalist would surely have asked a question or two about the coach’s relationship with Hudson. However, the football questions that podcast co-hosts asked were far more valuable in understanding an NFL coaching legend’s legacy.