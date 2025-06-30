Brandon Graham Makes Clear to Eagles What Role He Wants in Philly After Retirement

Last offseason, LB Nolan Smith yelled across the locker room following up on what was promised… one that assured the then-free agent Brandon Graham would return for not one, but two more seasons.

There were many reasons why they connected well. Smith being called “a bust” early in his career was a feeling far too familiar to the Michigan alum. The latter failed to prove his pedigree as the 13th overall pick in the 2010 Draft, something that would continue for four good seasons. But on a Tuesday afternoon in March this year, with two Lombardi trophies on either side as if to show for what his career measured up to, Graham stood near the podium at the NovaCare Complex auditorium, announcing his retirement.

But Smith, the one name that comes to mind who is the favorite to fill the void left by the vet, might just get what he wished for. Ergo, his work with the Philadelphia Eagles is not yet over.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On Wednesday, Graham announced just what he wants to do next at The Philly Special Show. Josh Davis asked, “You mentioned, I believe, at the Fanatics Fest in New York very recently. Not really surprised, but you’d like to be a part of the team, I think, in some capacity. Maybe a team ambassador or something like that, a bit of a joke, maybe. But also to be around the Eagles… But is there specific role you’d prefer that you, just in an ideal scenario be like, ‘Oh! I would prefer that type of a position’ or have you not gotten that far yet in terms of your thinking process?”

AD

Stating plainly, Graham responded, “I think I have gotten that far. It’ll definitely be in a player development role because I really do love seeing guys take their next leap in their career and to have those, like we call it ‘basement mentality.’ The one where you’re in the basement, you head down, you working, nobody sees, nobody’s looking for you, nobody’s calling your name and nothing like that. But the next thing you know, this year come by and bam you hit the scene and now, every body want a piece of you.

“Everybody know now what you’ve been doing in the basement nobody seen, nobody knows, only you and God. Went out there and worked hard and that’s what I like. I like the player development side where I wanna help guys that people ain’t looking for and the next thing you know when they pop on the scene, ‘Man! This guy came out of nowhere!’ This was like a Zack Baun who came in as a special teams guy in everybody’s minds. But then he ended up being a key piece of why the defense was out there balling. He got us lined up, got us ready to go. It was fun to watch just to see his growth and his year.”

That joy in someone else’s success is exactly what makes Graham a natural fit for player development.

He knows the arc.

He respects the grind.

That’s the kind of transformation he wants to be part of, for the simple fact that it’s the fabric of the Eagles’ identity. Graham’s already passed that test in his career. He was once doubted and nearly traded.

In his 15 seasons with Philadelphia, the Detroit-born 2x Super Bowl champion accounted for 357 solo tackles, 76.5 sacks, and 23 forced fumbles. With second-team All-Pro and a Pro-Bowl honor shining in his closet, he’s now one of the most beloved Eagles of all time. And his loyalty? Retirement has nothing on it.

Brandon Graham is an Eagles loyalist

Last year, the Commanders stunned everyone by charging deep into the playoffs, only to be crushed by Philly. The Eagles then soared to a Super Bowl LIX title, their second in franchise history. And standing tall through both rings? Brandon Graham. The emotional cornerstone of the defense. Now retired, but still watching.

So when the Commanders went out and added Deebo Samuel this offseason, Graham had thoughts. At DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game, the 36-year-old didn’t hold back. “I wouldn’t worry about him. He gotta be in shape first. He don’t look like he in shape right now.” That’s not random shade.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To be fair, Samuel’s 2024 season was a mixed bag. He posted 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns, not numbers that scream ‘washed’, but far from his All-Pro peak. He played through pneumonia, rib and calf injuries, and by most accounts, carried an extra 20 pounds throughout the year. Graham’s dig hit hard; it struck at effort, at hunger. Philly doesn’t forget, and it sure doesn’t forgive softness in a rival.

If Samuel comes back shredded and explosive, Brandon Graham’s going to have to eat that line publicly. But if the Commanders stumble and Samuel looks sluggish, that quote becomes a meme. And in this rivalry, memes matter. Because Philly-Washington isn’t just a game. It’s war.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Brandon Graham, this is all muscle memory. Trash talk, media timing, psychological warfare, it’s all part of the offseason art. He’s retired. But still working. Just in a different way now.