Brandon Graham Sparks Controvery Against Commanders After Feuding With Terry McLaurin

Last year, the Commanders were riding high on an unexpected wave of success before they met the dominant Eagles in the NFC Championship game. The Birds came out flying to register a 55-23 win, the most points ever scored in a conference championship game. They also won the Super Bowl LIX. And their retired veteran DE Brandon Graham is riding high on the success. He became the only Eagles player to feature in both the franchise’s Super Bowl victories. And now, he is taking shots at their NFC East rivals.

At a celebrity softball game hosted by DeVonta Smith, Eagles legend Brandon Graham couldn’t resist a shot at Deebo Samuel after the Commanders’ acquisition: “I wouldn’t worry about him. He gotta be in shape first, he don’t look like he in shape right now.” That line landed hard, Graham wasn’t questioning Samuel’s talent, just his immediate readiness to dominate. And trust us, Philly knows how to throw shade when the time’s right.

Graham’s comment wasn’t about Samuel’s 51 catches, 670 yards, 3 TDs in 2024. It was about now, how does he look months later? Last season, the 29-year-old fought through pneumonia, rib and calf injuries, and reportedly weighed about 20 pounds above his ideal. Graham wants him to bring the heat to his game.

Philly vs Washington is more than a game. It’s pride. And Graham’s line just raised the stakes. If Samuel arrives lean and dangerous, Graham’s gonna eat those words. But if he doesn’t, or if the Commanders stumble, this quote becomes a meme. Trash talk sticks when it’s timely, and this one hit at the perfect time.

This isn’t the first time Samuel’s shape has been questioned. In early spring, sources noted he hit a career-high of 225 pounds after illness and a down year. Graham isn’t wrong to bring it up, it’s literal fuel for offseason narratives. Will Samuel come in sharp? Or will silence from Philly prove this? Either way, the spotlight’s on. For Graham, it’s always been the case.

Brandon Graham has always been a witty trash-talker

After the Eagles took down Washington 26–18 in a gritty NFC East showdown in their week 14 game last year, the veteran edge rusher let Terry McLaurin know what was coming, “I told him, 2-7 is gonna get you, he’s gonna get you,” Graham said walking out of the locker room, grinning. “I didn’t know he was gonna get him like that.” That “2-7”? Rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. And yeah, he got him.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Mitchell covered McLaurin on 20 of his 25 routes. And on those 20 snaps? Jayden Daniels didn’t throw at McLaurin once. Think about that, Washington’s WR1, who came in ranked 3rd in the NFL with 711 receiving yards and averaging over 15 yards per catch, was erased. In total, 2 targets. 1 catch. 10 yards.

But to those watching, the eye test matched the numbers, McLaurin barely saw the ball, and Mitchell never blinked. McLaurin was classy in his postgame remarks, saying, “The ball just didn’t come my way. It happens, I can only control what I can.” Still, even he couldn’t ignore the rookie’s poise, “I think he’s a good corner. He played well. He doesn’t really play like a rookie.”

Mitchell was all business, no chest-thumping. Just a nod to preparation and execution. “I feel like we did, defensively, we did a good job with him and their offense just limiting explosives,” he said. “I feel like we had great preparation and went out and executed.” This isn’t the first time Mitchell has put clamps on a top wideout either, through 10 games, he’s done it again and again.

Brandon Graham may now have retired from active duty. But he’s certainly wearing his green with pride post-retirement.