NFL Legend Calls for Crucial Mental Health Reform After Rondale Moore Passes Away at 25

Essentials Inside The Story Rondale Moore’s passing sparks renewed conversation around player well-being

Former Chargers DT Breiden Fehoko questions how teams support players off-field

Fans accuse franchises of prioritizing performance over personal care

As the NFL mourns another young player gone too soon, a former Chargers tackle is issuing a stark warning: the league’s mental health slogans are meaningless. Now, a a Chargers legend nose tackle has expressed his views on mental health in the NFL, calling for help for the players.

“Imma keep it a stack.. I don’t care, I’m retired I’ll say what I want,” posted Breiden Fehoko on X. “These NFL teams come out here and post these mental health awareness posts talking about they care about players “don’t be afraid to reach out”etc. All they care about is what you bring to the table when it’s game day.”

Being a former NFL player, Fehoko knows what actually goes on inside the building. For him, the banners and posters are just about it.

“I’ll start believing they care about player health when the Owner, GM, & head coach treat everyone on that roster the same from the franchise QB to the janitor,” he added. “Until then don’t tell me they care cause they posted some hotline number when shit like this happens. I’m here for any of my brothers that just wanna talk and shoot the shit. I love y’all. I care about y’all. I’m here for y’all.”

Having suffered major injury setbacks, the former player knows about the mental toughness needed in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals drafted Rondale Moore in 2021. He stayed there until the end of 2023 before getting traded to the Atlanta Falcons. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury in August. In 2025, the Vikings signed him for a year on a $2 million contract.

His hopes to return to the gridiron were thought to have ended when he suffered another season-ending knee injury during a preseason game against the Texans. That season, too, he sat out. On February 21, 2026, Rondale was found dead in his garage. The police suspect it to be a self-inflicted gunshot, but they have yet to provide a final report.

Mental health is not a new thing in the NFL. In 2021, wide receiver A.J. Brown spoke openly about his struggles. He said bottled-up emotions he ignored contributed to depressive and suicidal thoughts, which he worked through by opening up to a close friend, Elijah Moore.

Fehoko made it clear that he did not think much of the franchise’s help. The former tackle is ready to help anyone who is going through such problems. He is ready to provide them with all the mental support they need to recover. Breiden Fehoko’s post has garnered a lot of attention, and the fans are also sharing their opinions.

Fans are walking the same path as Breiden Fehoko

Breiden Fehoko spoke out with his courageous post. Fans are also speaking up on the incident and sharing their views. They agree with the former NFL player. They believe that the franchises treat people like products.

“Treated like product instead of people,” commented a fan on Fehoko’s post on X.

Some fans also spoke about how difficult it is even after one is chosen to play in the league.

“Gotta be the strongest physically and mentally to be in that top 1%,” the comment read.

Raising the “Reach Out” sticker is starting to lose its credibility, according to a few users.

“They’ll put a ‘Reach Out’ sticker on the helmet and then cut you before the glue even dries,” wrote a fan.

While criticizing the franchises, the fans did not forget to shower Fehoko’s post with all the love and appreciation.

“Realest thing on the TL today,” wrote another fan. “The ‘building’ is a business, but the brotherhood is life. Appreciate you opening the door for the guys who feel they have to keep the mask on just to keep their job. Respect for being that bridge.”

One of the fans pointed out a grim truth about football. Players are afraid to talk about mental health because they fear getting cut.

“I feel like it’s like this at every level- Pro/college/HS,” said the fan on X. “They just love to post and act like they care just to get media and fan attention. Athletes are afraid to bring up mental health because owners/colleges might cut them for any reason. Sad, but true.”

Not everyone was about criticism and showering love. A few of them even suggested ways to make the system better.

“I suggest these teams implement a system where the players can get help, without notifying everyone publicly,” wrote a fan. “Having a company mental health professional and a discrete method to gain access removes the “stigma” and allows for assistance.”

The loss of Rondale Moore has reopened an uncomfortable conversation the league often avoids. As voices like Breiden Fehoko grow louder, the NFL faces pressure to prove care goes beyond posts and platitudes.