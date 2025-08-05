NFL’s Voice Takes Sly Dig at Manning Dynasty Before Predicting Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame Nod

The Pro Football Hall of Fame just added four legendary names to its Class of 2025: Jared Allen, Eric Allen, Sterling Sharpe, and Antonio Gates. It’s the smallest class since 2005, but it’s packed with some of the NFL’s most unforgettable players from the ’90s and 2000s. But this year’s celebration didn’t stop with the football players. This year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame also honored one of the NFL’s most iconic voices – Brent Musburger.

At 86, Brent Musburger just received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, recognizing his decades of work in sports broadcasting. Many football fans have felt this recognition was long overdue. Musburger has been the face of The NFL Today on CBS and the voice of college football. Even though he retired in 2016, fans still remember his famous intro: “You are looking live.” The NFL announcer has seen it all in his career around the league. Yet, he thoroughly enjoyed making it to Canton this year. And Musburger has not been shy in sharing some delightful stories from the event.

When Musburger appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to talk about his Hall of Fame moment, he seemed full of energy and memories. Rich Eisen asked him about who he got to meet at the event. Musburger didn’t hold back. He mentioned Larry Csonka, Tony Dorsett, Dick Vermeil, Jared Allen, James Lofton, Antonio Gates, and the Sharpe brothers. Then came a moment that had Eisen laughing.

Brent Musburger shared a light-hearted jab he took at Sterling Sharpe. Since both Sterling and his brother Shannon Sharpe are now in the Hall of Fame, Musburger teased Sterling, “Wow, the first set of brothers to go in… I’ll tell you what, the Mannings are very unhappy with you.” It was all in good fun, of course. But let’s take a moment to look at why this is such a big deal.

Shannon Sharpe entered the Hall in 2011 with three Super Bowl rings as one of the best tight ends ever. He had long pushed for his brother, Sterling Sharpe’s induction. Sterling, despite a shortened career due to a neck injury, still recorded 595 catches, 8,312 yards, and 65 touchdowns in just seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Now, over a decade later, the Sharpe brothers have made history – they have become the first siblings ever enshrined in Canton. Isn’t it surprising?

With so many legendary football families, it took until now for brothers to make it in together. But who might be next? Musburger didn’t hesitate as he added, “I sincerely hope that the Manning brothers also become the second set of brothers to make the Hall of Fame.” It’s not just Musburger but many fans have been rooting for the Manning brothers to become the second set of siblings in the Hall. While Peyton Manning has already been inducted in 2021, Eli Manning’s case has been up for debate. Even though Eli won two Super Bowls and earned two MVPs, he has been missing from the Hall of Fame. Just a few months ago, Eli was a finalist in his first year of eligibility but he could not make it. So, can Eli Manning make it to the Hall of Fame class next year?

The NFL announcer sure hopes so. But that’s not all Musburger predicted. He made another bold call for next year’s Hall of Fame class. According to Musberger, Bill Belichick will be a lock. Why now? Turns out Musburger had some valid reasons to make such a bold claim.

Brent Musburger makes Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame prediction

The Hall of Fame had recently changed its rules. According to the updated rules, coaches no longer have to wait five years after leaving the NFL to become eligible. Now, it’s just one year. Then if we consider the case of Bill Belichick, well he did not coach in 2024. However, since he joined the University of Carolina this year, Belichick will be eligible for the next class of Hall of Fame. And Brent Musburger was confident about it.

Musburger said, “But next year, you know who’s going in, my man Bill Belichick. They changed the rule and coaches only have to be out one year to be eligible for the Hall of Fame. He will be unanimous.” And honestly, how could he not be? Former New Englands Patriot coach Belichick has eight Super Bowl rings and a legacy that has shaped modern football. Sure, he’s now coaching at the University of North Carolina, having signed a five-year deal in early 2025. But the Hall of Fame only counts pro coaching experience – and by that standard, Belichick’s resume will be unmatched.

Should Belichick be inducted right away? And will Eli Manning join his brother Peyton in Canton soon? If Musburger’s predictions are right, the next few years at the Pro Football Hall of Fame could be just as historic as this one.