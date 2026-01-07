brand-logo
Brett Favre Announces Update on His Battle With Parkinson’s After Prayers Pour In For Packers Legend

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 7, 2026 | 2:55 PM EST

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

NFL legend Brett Favre was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in January 2024. Similar to how he was a warrior on the gridiron, he is fighting a different war outside it. Recently, he shared an update on his disease, showcasing his tough mentality, amid the stiffness and rigidity he feels in his body.

“Thank you everyone for your prayers and concerns, but contrary to reports, I have not given up hope in my battle with Parkinson’s!” wrote Brett Favre on X. “Not sure where this came from — but just like I never gave up on the gridiron —not going to start now. I pray there will be a cure one day and I appreciate you all.”

