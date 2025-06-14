Brett Favre Confirms Controversial Treatment Use While Battling Parkinson’s, Sends Message to NFL Players

Brett Favre once joked that he didn’t remember how many concussions he had during his NFL career. Because he had too many to remember. “I had hundreds, probably,” he told The Washington Post back in 2022. “What is a concussion? A ringing of the ears? Seeing stars? If that’s the definition, I’ve had way more than I can count.” For nearly two decades, Favre was the NFL’s ultimate ironman, 299 consecutive starts, 70,000 passing yards, 500+ touchdowns. And a brutal, head-rattling price that came with it.

Favre now joins a growing list of former players staring down a future shaped by neurological damage. And instead of masking Parkinson’s symptoms with meds, he’s stepping into experimental territory, ibogaine therapy. “I was told about ibogaine from a friend who completed the treatment and was blown away by the results,” Favre said. “Since coming to Ambio (in Tijuana), I’ve felt a real shift, especially in my sleep and energy.”

The Packers legend recently enrolled in Ambio’s Neuroregenerative Program, a first-of-its-kind clinical protocol using ibogaine, a naturally occurring psychedelic, to target neurological damage caused by conditions like Parkinson’s, MS, and TBI. The same stuff known for its role in addiction therapy is now being tested for brain repair. And Favre is among the first major athletes to publicly back it. The program is still experimental. With no FDA green light yet, it remains highly controversial, with many people claiming it’s all a hoax.

However, the NFL QB looked great while talking to the co-founder, Trevor Millar. Ambio’s tightly controlled approach of fusing neuroscience, plant medicine, and clinical oversight has attracted not just Favre, but fellow high-profile names like country singer Clay Walker, who’s battling MS. Even he swore by the significant results and improvement in his life. But there are many hurdles to the treatment going mainstream.

Yet, many players would definitely be waiting to get in touch with the Gunslinger. After all, most players in the league retire before even reaching 30.

Brett Favre gives life-altering message to NFL players

While the league tries to catch up with the injuries and implements new protocols to safeguard the players, it’s never going to be 100% safe. The game is physical and violent. Even Brett Favre wasn’t fully aware of the dangers until his 17th season, when new rules were put in place. He also started facing short-term memory issues and stuttering in speech.

His personal experience has encouraged him to advise fellow NFL-ers to give it some thought. He said, “I will say about it, it’s not necessarily the present, it’s life after and residual effects that so many people have spoken highly of.” He didn’t just stop there, and gave his approval to the program by adding, “If you are contemplating it, come do it.”

Favre’s being proactive. He says he’s already seen improvements in energy levels and sleep quality, two of the most common pain points among retired athletes with brain trauma. They could benefit from his advice: “For athletes facing long-term effects from their careers, ibogaine is something worth looking into.”

If you think this sounds like fringe science, remember, head trauma research has lived on the sidelines for decades. So now, the quarterback who once took hits like a machine is throwing his weight behind healing what those hits broke. The legacy he’s chasing now isn’t about stats. It’s about solutions for the thousands of others walking off the same field with invisible injuries. Nonetheless, we must reiterate that no FDA approval has been given thus far.