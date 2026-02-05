Brett Favre Ready to Boycott Bad Bunny for Kid Rock & Turning Point USA’s Halftime Super Bowl Show

Super Bowl Sunday is supposed to be about football. This year, the halftime choice is pulling former players into the conversation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On February 5, 2026, Brett Favre made it clear where he stands during an episode of the 4th and Favre podcast. Asked whether he would watch Bad Bunny headline the official Super Bowl LX halftime show or tune into Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show featuring Kid Rock, Favre didn’t hesitate.

“I’m always Kid Rock, Lee Brice,” Favre said. “Nothing against Bad Bunny. I really don’t know what he sings. That doesn’t mean I like him or dislike him, but I’m going with what I know.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment wasn’t framed as a protest. It was familiarity over curiosity. Still, it landed loudly given the cultural debate surrounding this year’s halftime programming.

Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl LX halftime headliner months ago, a selection that immediately drew criticism from Turning Point USA. The organization cited his past political remarks and his decision to perform primarily in Spanish as reasons for launching a competing broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

That alternative show will air during the official halftime window on Sunday at 8 PM ET and will be streamed live on YouTube and X. Kid Rock headlines the event, joined by country artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

Favre’s explanation aligned with the simplest part of that backlash. He wasn’t attacking the artist. He was choosing what felt familiar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

For many viewers, that distinction matters. Favre explicitly said his decision had nothing to do with liking or disliking Bad Bunny. It was about comfort, not confrontation.

Brett Favre sees a nail-biter between the Seahawks and the Patriots at Super Bowl LX

While the halftime split has become a talking point, Favre also weighed in on what actually happens once the ball is kicked off. Super Bowl LX features the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium. Both teams finished the regular season 14–3, with Seattle winning the NFC West and New England taking the AFC East.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same conversation, Favre broke down the matchup. “I do think it’s very evenly matched,” Favre said. “And I think it will go down to maybe who has the ball last. It could even be an overtime game. This is just my gut. I see Seattle winning by no more than a touchdown.”

That prediction carries added weight because this is a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, played eleven years ago, when the Patriots edged the Seahawks 28–24. Although New England won that title, Seattle holds an 11–9 edge in the all-time series between the two franchises.

Favre’s halftime choice highlights how Super Bowl viewership has fractured beyond football. Some fans will stay with the official broadcast. Others will flip to an alternative stream. That split has little to do with the game itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once kickoff arrives, the focus shifts back where it belongs. Two 14–3 teams. A championship on the line. A matchup Favre expects to come down to a single possession. The halftime debate may dominate headlines. The result on the field will decide what people remember.