Brett Favre Shares How Aaron Rodgers Struggled to Complete Training Feat That Packers Legend Aced at First Try

Essentials Inside The Story Favre recounted a story from an unreleased clip of the documentary Concussed: The American Dream

Favre has previously acknowledged that his relationship with the QB was initially strained when Rodgers was drafted in 2005

The NFL legend didn't feel responsible for guiding his successor at that time, though the two have since reconciled

Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers are undeniably two of the most iconic quarterbacks in the NFL. While their time at the Green Bay Packers links them forever, Rodgers entered the league as his successor. Despite the age gap, Rodgers didn’t always come out on top. Favre recounts an incident when he pulled off something on the first instance that Rodgers couldn’t do, even after multiple attempts.

“Aaron tried that and tried that and tried it,” he said, reacting to his impressive throw during a practice session at Green Bay. “I tried this one time, and it was this one time. This was kind of, this was more luck than anything. I could have tried it a million times after that and not even come close. ”

On Tuesday, actor and writer David Kano shared an unreleased clip of Brett Favre from the 2024 documentary Concussed: The American Dream. In the clip, Favre recounts a wild story from the team’s Hudson indoor facility, where he outshone Aaron Rodgers. The former QB was standing around coaches and teammates when he decided to make an impossible throw.

He stood at the 40-yard line and aimed high over the goalpost, trying to pass the pass through a small square opening. It was something that the team’s video crew used. Surprisingly, the throw landed perfectly on his first attempt. It took the 56-year-old by surprise, and he owed it to his luck. Moreover, he even joked about not attempting it again. On the contrary, Aaron Rodgers didn’t hesitate to match his senior but failed miserably, giving Favre something to laugh about to this day.

Beyond practice stories, Favre holds another record Rodgers won’t likely top. It’s his “Iron Man” streak of 321 consecutive starts from 1992 to 2010, including playoff games.

While Favre drew comparisons in good fun, his relationship with Rodgers wasn’t always smooth during their time at Green Bay from 2005 to 2007.

When the Packers welcomed Rodgers in 2005 as Favre’s long-term replacement, he made it clear he didn’t feel responsible for guiding him. In fact, Rodgers’ dad, Ed, once revealed how Favre wasn’t “welcoming” to his son. However, they reconciled over the years, with Rodgers even attending Favre’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 2016. Meanwhile, the NFL legend’s update comes after a promising update on his health.

Brett Favre finds a new sport in his battle against Parkinson’s

Brett Favre has never hesitated to speak about living with Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2024. Recently, the former QB revealed that his mindset about fitness has taken a complete shift. Speaking on 4th & Favre, he admitted to no longer training like an average NFL player who is trying to excel. Instead, he’s focusing more on consistency and has even developed a steady routine around cardio and functional movement.

However, the highlight of his fitness journey is biking.

“I wouldn’t say I’m always in shape,” he said. “My number one thing to do is bike… I’m not gonna bike in the Tour de France, don’t get me wrong.”

While Favre downplayed his efforts, he has achieved a significant feat. He rode nearly 6,300 miles over the last year, dividing his seasons between indoor cycling and outdoor rides around his home in Mississippi. In his own words, the former signal-caller has made it his mission to try something new every day.

“It’s difficult, but I try to keep everything working and flexible as best as possible,” he said. “I’m not trying to stay on the field anymore. I’m trying to function every day better.”

While the former quarterback knows there is no definitive cure to Parkinson’s, he is focused on adapting to physical and mental challenges that will help him in his journey. In fact, he once brushed off the rumors claiming that the disease had taken away his hopes.

He currently leans on small but steady routines that help him navigate his regular days. For Favre, the priority is no longer football greatness. It’s about doing what he can to live better.