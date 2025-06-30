Brett Favre Still Treated Like a God in Wisconsin as Aaron Rodgers Poses a Threat to Major Record

For the people of Wisconsin, football is their second religion. Amidst the mundane things of life, this story of competition and rivalry brought them joy. It is especially the memory of January 26, 1997, when the team won Super Bowl XXXI, which remains vivid. And so does the memory of Brett Favre, who made it happen. While the picture around Favre looks different now, he was the hero for nearly 16 years. He showed up for every game, regardless of the circumstances, and remained a legend even after he went on to play for a different team. But before anyone knew it, the admiration for him began to erode.

It was a steep fall for Favre. A legendary career and an even more historic era spent gearing up for a team that considered him a hero. Favre became everything a player could dream of. But the pedestal began to crumble once controversies started making the rounds. Even if the rumors and smoke were far away, coming from his hometown, his second home, Wisconsin, where people adored him, felt the impact. Has the city forgotten it all?

We are talking about the scandal. So, what happened back in 2020 is that the Packers# No. 4 got involved in a controversy. This is not the kind anyone would want, that too in his home state of Mississippi. He was allegedly accused of being involved in a welfare fraud scandal. This involved several politicians, state officials, and more. The ones who suffered in this chaos were working-class people. If anything, the Netflix documentary Untold: The Fall of Favre may have poured gasoline on this already smoldering issue.

But the cheers were louder than ever in Madison, Wisconsin, at Camp Randall Stadium, where Morgan Wallen walked out for his “I’m the Problem” Tour. Alongside him was none other than Favre. After exchanging brief greetings with handshakes and hugs, the two walked toward the main stage.

Favre wore a simple white T-shirt and trousers, along with a special cap emblazoned with “MW”, perhaps a nod to Wallen. It would be wrong to assume that netizens have forgotten about the scandal, as seen on social media, where many continue to criticize him. However, the energy at the concert seems to tell a different story. The scandal doesn’t seem so powerful enough now to sway the loyal cheeseheads from standing by their football favorite son.

Well, that might be because of his 16 long years spent playing for the Green Bay Packers, securing a Super Bowl win, three consecutive league MVPs, several passing records, and a streak of back-to-back starts. That’s Brett Favre for the people of Wisconsin and the cheeseheads. While Favre was received with the same love as before at the concert, let us remind you, he isn’t the first to do so.

Aaron Rodgers is all set to break Brett Favre’s record!

Not so surprisingly, it’s Aaron Rodgers. His career has always drawn comparisons with Favre, and this was inevitable since A-Rod succeeded Favre as the QB for the Packers. Favre himself didn’t take the entire replacement thing very lightly and has quite openly expressed his dissatisfaction!

Now, as you might know, it’s not just the position. Rodgers has kept up with the records too. The former Packers #8 already broke Favre’s record for most TD passes in franchise history. “Congratulations Aaron on passing my touchdown record, now I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl,” Favre said after getting beat by Rodgers.

With his four MVP wins with the team, Rodgers surpassed Favre again. And now, he is on his way to break yet another record set by Packers #4, this time, in NFL history. This is Rodgers’ 21st NFL season.

As mentioned earlier, while it might seem to be his last stint with the Steelers before retirement, A-Rod isn’t sitting down on it. He has a record of having averaged 34 passing touchdowns across 17 games. If he keeps up the same level of play, Rodgers might surpass Favre’s record of 508 career passing TDs. Rodgers currently holds the record of 503 TD passes.

And when speaking of the Steelers, Rodgers has already declared his dedication to the team. Be it mentoring young players or declaring his offensive strategies this year, he is ready to show his best. And with that, it might not be too difficult for Rodgers to soar past Packers #4.