Brian Schottenheimer’s Wife Sends Public Message to Mark Sanchez After Fired FOX Announcer Gets Emotional

Essentials Inside The Story Mark Sanchez leans on NFL friendships amid legal turmoil

Former QB posts emotional family message after battery arrest

Longstanding bond with Brian Schottenheimer adds depth to story

After a tumultuous few months that saw his broadcasting career end and his freedom hang in the balance, former Jets QB Mark Sanchez broke his silence with a message that had nothing to do with football. Several NFL personalities commented on this post, including the wife of Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Gemmi, who had a special message.

“We love y’all!!! God is so good!!” Gemmi Schottenheimer commented on Mark Sanchez’s post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Sanchez (@mark_sanchez)

This comment from Gemmi is a result of a cherished friendship between her husband, Brian Schottenheimer, and Mark Sanchez, which started during their time together with the New York Jets. The current Cowboys coach was the offensive coordinator for the Jets when they drafted Sanchez in 2009.

The duo went to back-to-back AFC championship games as Schottenheimer tailored the Jets’ offense around Sanchez, whom he compared to Drew Brees, as reported by the New York Times. But after parting ways as Schottenheimer joined the St. Louis Rams as an OC, the duo continued their friendship with their families, coming even closer.

Sanchez, now fired from his commentating duties by FOX, shared two emotional photos of his wife, Perry, and their twin daughters, along with a message of gratitude for those who have supported him. He also wished his friends, family, and supporters a prosperous holiday season.

“This time of year always makes me look around and appreciate what matters, but this one hits different,” the caption for the post said. “I’m just grateful to wake up, to be home, and to be able to wrap my arms around my wife and kids. Thank you to the people who kept me standing and gave my family opportunities to share moments like these. From our family to yours, we wish you a happy and peaceful holiday season.”

Unfortunately for Mark Sanchez, he wouldn’t be able to spend the holidays peacefully with his family because of the recent tragic turn of events in Indianapolis.

Sanchez receives support after the first post after the Indy incident

On October 4, Mark Sanchez was involved in a physical altercation with Perry Tole, a 69-year-old truck driver. Tole was making a delivery when the incident took place and revealed how the former Jets QB1 became aggressive with him before launching an attack.

This led the driver to fear for his life and defend himself. Sanchez, who was alone, was stabbed and was left fighting for his life in a local hospital. Soon after being discharged, the 39-year-old was arrested. Further investigation revealed that Sanchez faced multiple criminal charges, including a felony count.

Through this tough period, Sanchez has received support from his NFL family. Along with Gemmi Schottenheimer, former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho, media personality Chris Rix, writer Marc Sessler, and NFL free agent Zach Banner also issued comments of love and support for Sanchez on his recent post.

“🥹🥹🥹 I love y’all so much,” Emmanuel Acho wrote.

“Amen, Mark. Beautiful family and life you have been blessed with by God. You are loved, you are enough, and you have what it takes!” Chris Rix commented.

“The beautiful ones keep going,” Marc posted.

“You deserve to be loved by such a beautiful family 6! Fight On Forever!” Zach Banner wrote.

Despite this support, the future remains uncertain for Mark Sanchez as his criminal trial date has been rescheduled to March 12, 2026, as reported by Fox 59. With the stakes climbing and the spotlight tightening, Sanchez now stands at a crossroads that could define the rest of his post-NFL life.