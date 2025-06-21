Brian Urlacher Reveals How Peyton Manning Dismantled Bears’ Super Bowl Dreams With Colts

2006 was an extraordinary year for the Chicago Bears, more or less. They had the best record the team would see in recent times, winning 13 games. They were not only the best in the division but also the conference, ultimately, landing in Super Bowl XLI after 18 long years. But despite having the best defence and a breakthrough player in the form of Devin Hester, one bad day on the field meant that all their hard work coming into the Super Bowl was gone.

And reliving the Super Bowl game was former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, while appearing on the second episode of Glory Daze. Talking with Johnny Manziel, the two talked in-depth about the Bears’ Super Bowl game and how they dealt with the result of it. Manziel talked about how it was Hester who put the Bears at the top of the game early on with his kick in such a crucial game. Brian agreed and pointed out that it was rather throughout the entire season that the rookie had done such a thing.

“That was our season, you know, because Devin did that like I said six or seven times his rookie year,” said Brian. Complimenting Hester for a performance that was crucial in getting them top of the division and even winning the NFC championship. Talking about the initial few moments of the game, Brian said, “So he (Devin) runs it back. And then we kick off, to then we get in third and 12. Chris Harris gets a pick, so we go up 7-0 with the ball.” Resulting in the Bears taking a quick lead in the game and later even going 14-6 in the first quarter.

But while the Bears were in a comfortable position then, they soon messed up. The Bears ended up giving the Colts 10 points in the second quarter and lost their lead. And soon after that, it just became one-sided, all thanks to Manning and Reggie Wayne. Brian talked about how some fans were wrong in blaming Rex Grossman and put the blame somewhere else. “Some of the fans say, ‘Oh Rex,’ but Rex didn’t play bad that game. We gave up 250 yards passing. I think they had 190 rushing. That’s not good. That’s not good for a defense to give up that many yards rushing, along with that many passing,” said Brian. Showing how good Payton Manning was in that game for the Colts. Always capitalizing whenever the opponent made the smallest of mistakes.

He even compared the team’s performance in the game and throughout the season. “I think all season long, we give up like 300 total. So, we just we didn’t play well on defense,” he added. And when you look at the fact that the Bears gave up almost the amount on passing in a single game that they did in the entire season, it’s no wonder they couldn’t get back in the game. Brian also reflected on how the team was after losing the game. “Obviously it’s it’s the worst feeling ever, but at the same time you it’s a pretty big accomplishment to get there,” he said. Emphasizing how rare and hard it is to reach the Super Bowl. He added that, while thinking “Next year we’ll get back here, we’ll get back” is motivating and a nice sentiment. It isn’t always practical.

As Brian Urlacher relived the painful memory of losing the Super Bowl, he’s now advising the Bears in the hopes that they repeat the 2006 season and reach the Super Bowl. And to achieve just that, Brian has now taken to advising the Bears.

Brian Urlacher backs Ben Johnson to turn the Bears’ fortunes

There was a lot of chaos with the Chicago Bears last season. With the changing of head coaches in the middle of the season, to changes in the schemes of the offensive coordinators. Everything affected the Bears’ offence and, to a great extent, harmed Caleb Williams. While he did manage to get around 3,500 passing yards, he struggled mightily. Resulting in a league-high 68 sacks and a quarterback struggling to trust the play design on protection.

Despite the criticism of Williams and the fact that he held onto the ball for too long, Brian sees hope. While noting that Caleb will be better this year under Ben Johnson. Brian also revealed how Caleb could’ve been better last year. “You know, I think if you maybe put him (Caleb) in a different position, different situation last year, I think he could have been rookie of the year,” Urlacher explained. He also gave the examples of Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix and said, “You know, what (Kliff) Kingsbury did with Jayden Daniels at the Redskins (Commanders) and what Bo Nix did with Sean Payton in Denver.”

While Daniels and Nix both had great coaching staffs to help them, Williams did not. But Brian is sure that it is going to change this year with the arrival of Ben Johnson. He even praised Johnson and said, “Ben Johnson is the man. I love that hire.” While it is too early to predict anything but if Brian’s betting on Johnson, then we’ll have to wait and see how he changes Williams’ fortunes.