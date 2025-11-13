Broadcaster Tom Brady Admits Getting ‘PTSD’ From Calling Eagles Games Over Super Bowl LII Incident

For most, U.S. Bank Stadium is just another NFL venue. But for Tom Brady, it’s the scene of a crime—a place that triggers what he calls ‘PTSD’ from the lingering memories of Super Bowl LII. Ahead of the Chicago Bears–Minnesota Vikings game at the same venue, Brady opened up about the devastating 41-33 playoff loss the Patriots suffered against the Eagles, at the very same venue where he will be broadcasting on Sunday.

“Anytime I see a trick play from the Eagles, I get PTSD,” Brady recalled.

When asked directly about returning to the same place, Brady didn’t shy away. “Are we really bringing up Super Bowl 52 right now?” he said.

Brady opened up further, adding, “Yeah, that was in some ways one of the most memorable losses because I get reminded of it. All the time when I go cover these Philadelphia Eagles games and all the fans cheer me on. In another way, it was very heartbreaking. That was a crushing defeat for a lot of reasons.”

Tom Brady’s performance that night was extraordinary. He completed a Super Bowl record 505 passing yards with three touchdowns on 28-of-48 completions. With 2:16 remaining, the Patriots were positioned at the 33-yard line on a 2nd-and-2 situation. The Eagles led 38-33. This was a chance for another improbable comeback drive, but the aftermath turned out to be the exact opposite.

“So my guy, Brandon Graham, fellow Wolverine, has a Wolverine on Wolverine crime. Strip sacks me. In the fourth quarter, we’re going down, we have a chance to go ahead and win the game, which would have been an unbelievable moment. And dug ourself out of a hole. And he comes through the line of scrimmage and knocks the ball out of my hand just as I’m getting ready to throw the ball away.”

“And now there’s multiple times where I’ve been standing on the field at Eagles Stadium in the last two years, and he’s come from behind and pretending like he strips at me. It’s not funny, Brandon,” Tom Brady further added.

In December 2024, ahead of an Eagles-Steelers game, Graham walked by Brady on the sideline, “I just wanted to do that one more time!”

Brady responded with good humor. “How’re you gonna do me like that?” before playfully grabbing back at Graham in a mock smack gesture.

These moments suggest a mutual respect despite the on-field competitiveness. The irony is palpable as Brady must return to the scene of one of his most crushing defeats in his role as one of the broadcast crew.

Tom Brady returns to the booth for the Week 11 clash

​Sunday, November 16, 2025, Brady will be in the broadcast booth alongside play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt, sideline reporter Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi to call a Week 11 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.

Under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, Chicago has a 6-3 record. They have secured victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants in consecutive weeks. Brady’s commentary will focus on a Bears team led by Caleb Williams, whose impressive 13-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio has Chicago sitting at 6-3 and firmly in the playoff hunt.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have a 4-5 record. Their most recent game was a 27-19 defeat at home to the Baltimore Ravens. The Vikings have already dominated the Bears in their Week 1 season opener at Soldier Field. A 27-24 comeback victory that sent Chicago to a 0-1 start.

Let’s see whether the Bears will be able to get back on track and strengthen their position in the NFC North race.