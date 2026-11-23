When Randy Gradishar was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024, former Denver Broncos teammate Tom Jackson stood beside him to introduce him and help unveil his bust.

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Former Denver Broncos teammate Tom Jackson was chosen to introduce him in Canton, a responsibility that reflected a friendship built over decades. For Gradishar, Jackson was far more than a former teammate. He was a trusted friend who had remained part of his life for more than 50 years.

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That bond made the news of Jackson’s passing particularly difficult to process. The former Broncos linebacker and longtime ESPN broadcaster died on Friday, November 20, at the age of 75. As tributes poured in from across the NFL community, Gradishar opened up about the devastating moment he learned of his friend’s death.

Speaking to Denver Gazette reporter Chris Tomasson, Gradishar revealed just how deeply the loss affected him.

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“I’m in shock. Broke down and wept (when hearing the news). No words can express the pain I’m in. I can’t imagine Jen’s (Jackson’s wife) pain and all those who loved Tom.

“Tommy was more than a once-in-a-lifetime great friend and teammate to me. We were each other’s loyal confidants; we were brothers. We had a special bond from the first time we met over 50 years ago. Tommy had a tenacious and passionate spirit not just for the game, but for life.

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“His infectious laugh and can-do attitude were rare. He had a willingness to go the extra mile for anyone and listen to anyone when they were down. I will miss my Orange Crush buddy deeply, but I thank God for the memories.”

The comments offer a glimpse into a relationship that extended well beyond their time playing together in Denver. Gradishar and Jackson shared the field throughout the former’s 10-year Broncos career, becoming close friends after growing up in Ohio, roughly an hour apart. Their connection continued long after they left the field, with both remaining closely associated with the franchise’s history.

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Their friendship was on full display when Gradishar was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. He specifically chose Jackson to serve as his presenter for the induction ceremony in Canton.

At the time, Gradishar spoke warmly about the decision:

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“Tommy’s a great guy. We’re great friends. I asked him… a few weeks ago if he would do that presentation for me back in Canton.”

Jackson had also been one of Gradishar’s strongest supporters during the linebacker’s lengthy wait for Hall of Fame recognition. He had publicly advocated for his former teammate’s induction and once described him as the best tackler he had ever seen.

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The moment carried significance beyond the individual honor. Gradishar became the first member of Denver’s famed Orange Crush defense to enter the Hall of Fame, and having Jackson introduce him made the occasion even more personal.

Now, the same teammate who stood beside him during that career milestone is gone. Gradishar’s description of Jackson as a brother and loyal confidant underscores how much their relationship meant outside football.

Jackson spent his entire 14-season NFL career with the Broncos, playing from 1973 through 1986. A cornerstone of the Orange Crush defense, he helped Denver reach its first Super Bowl following the 1977 season and later returned to the championship game for Super Bowl XXI.

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His playing career included three Pro Bowl selections, two AP All-Pro honors, and induction into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1992. He finished with 191 games played, 177 starts, 40 sacks, and 20 interceptions, leaving his mark on one of the most important eras in franchise history.

Jackson also became a familiar face to football fans through his broadcasting career. He joined ESPN in 1987 and spent decades working alongside Chris Berman on programs including Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime. Their partnership helped make him one of the most recognizable voices in NFL coverage.

For Gradishar, however, the loss is not simply about a former teammate or a Broncos icon. It is about a friend who shared more than five decades of memories with him. His words make clear that Jackson’s influence on his life extended far beyond the Orange Crush defense, and that the memories they created together will remain long after his passing.