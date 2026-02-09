Ex-Broncos Star Slams Idea of Kenneth Walker III to Denver as Bo Nix Faces Offseason Challenge

The Seattle Seahawks selected Kenneth Walker III in the second round of the 2022 draft and developed him to be a 1,000-yard back. Now, he’s a free agent and desperate teams are lining up with money, with the Denver Broncos being one of the top names on that list. But former Broncos safety T.J. Ward just threw a flag on the whole idea.

“To all the people saying the Broncos need to get free agent KWIII. No, we don’t,” Ward wrote on X. “We got to find an RB in the draft just like the Seahawks did. That’s what made him so valued. ‘Value’ is not ‘spending.’ Don’t get it twisted.”

Strong words with a clear philosophy from Ward. And here’s the thing – Denver’s ground game was solid until it wasn’t. They landed 16th in the league with their rushing offense, averaging 118.7 yards per game. J.K. Dobbins was the leader at 772 yards on 5.0 yards per carry through 10 games (5th in the league). But then he got hurt, and the wheels came off.

Kenneth Walker III represents the quick fix, a plug-and-play that could devastate offenses for Denver if brought in. The Seahawks, meanwhile, don’t want to part ways with Walker just yet, especially after their roster just lifted the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LX. But if he hits the market, multiple teams are going to pounce. For the Broncos, the lure is very much there: sign a seasoned back and stabilize the position right away.

But Ward’s take cuts deeper. He lived the culture of the Broncos during their championship run (2014-2016). Draft smart, develop talent, and spend elsewhere as needed. Seattle took Walker in 2022 and turned him into a cornerstone on a rookie contract. That’s the blueprint Ward wants his Broncos to follow.

And yet, there’s a counter to this. Dobbins was meant to be that playmaker. Denver signed him, he made splashes, and then his body failed him again. When injuries disrupt your game plan and stall the offense, free agency is your fallback, ‘value’ or otherwise.

This is the debate that’s dividing the Broncos now. Add depth to another position and hope Dobbins remains healthy, or pay Walker and get certainty that someone can hold down the fort if things go south. But the real challenge isn’t just the RB room. Instead, it’s their quarterback, Bo Nix.

The Bo Nix conundrum for the Broncos

Denver’s running back drama lives in the shadow of something bigger: their quarterback’s fractured ankle. Bo Nix went down in the playoff victory against the Buffalo Bills in January, and ended his season at the time when the Broncos needed him the most. That ankle injury wiped out what had been a massive second year: 14-3 record as a starter, 3,931 passing yards, and 25 touchdowns against 11 picks. Nix became the linchpin that sent Denver to the postseason for the first time in years.

But now there’s uncertainty clouding everything. The Broncos are planning an offseason around a healing quarterback while developing a fresh offensive blueprint under the new OC, Davis Webb. A new system and a rehabbing QB, that’s a lot of moving parts for a young offense trying to move forward.

The running back decision suddenly carries more weight. Nix has noted he should be ready for the 2026 OTAs, but if he hits rehab setbacks or needs time to adjust to Webb’s system, then Denver will need its ground game to carry the offense. That speaks in favor of signing Kenneth Walker III, a battle-tested back over another draft gamble.

To be fair, Ward’s voice represents the patient approach that has built championship rosters across the league. Don’t panic, don’t chase names, and trust the process that made Walker a centerpiece in Seattle’s offense.

Now, Denver’s offseason hinges on which philosophy wins: draft or free agency, patience or urgency. And above all, Denver’s 2026 depends on whether Bo Nix’s ankle heals fast enough to decide the fate of their running back room.