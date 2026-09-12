Broncos Legend John Elway Set to Make Career Move by Joining Popular ESPN Show

On October 4, 1992, Denver Broncos trailed Kansas City 19-6 late in the fourth quarter. The Broncos had not scored a touchdown in the previous 58 minutes. Then John Elway threw one touchdown to Mark Jackson, Denver forced a punt, and Elway came back out with just over a minute left. He eventually found Vance Johnson for another touchdown with 38 seconds remaining, turning it into a 20-19 Broncos win.

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The Chiefs had already watched him erase a 13-point deficit that night. They would see it again in different forms over the years, becoming one of the teams most familiar with Elway’s late-game magic. Now, 34 years later, Elway is set to revisit that Broncos-Chiefs rivalry from a very different seat.

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“Broncos legend John Elway will make his Manningcast debut on Monday night for Broncos-Chiefs game,” Troy Renck of The Denver Post wrote on X.

For Elway, the appearance comes with a little more history than a typical guest spot.

He and Peyton Manning are the two quarterbacks who delivered Denver’s three Super Bowl championships, albeit in very different eras.

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The ManningCast, officially titled Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, is ESPN’s alternate live broadcast of Monday Night Football. The Emmy Award-winning show debuted in September 2021 and quickly became a hit, averaging 1.6 million viewers across its first nine broadcasts that season, with 1.96 million tuning in for the Giants-Chiefs game on November 1, 2021, the highest audience for an ESPN alternate telecast at the time.

The format is deliberately looser than a traditional game broadcast. Peyton and Eli watch the action together, break down plays, trade stories and bring in guests, creating room for conversations that would rarely fit into a conventional play-by-play call. The sixth season begins with Denver’s Week 1 meeting with Kansas City on September 14, and the Broncos-Chiefs matchup will air on ESPN2 and the ESPN app alongside the traditional ESPN/ABC broadcast.

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That makes Elway’s arrival more than a familiar face dropping into a broadcast. He is joining the quarterback who followed him in Denver, and the man he helped bring to the franchise.

Elway joined the Denver Broncos in 1983 and spent his entire 16-year playing career with the franchise, finishing with 234 regular-season games, 51,475 passing yards and 300 touchdown passes. He also started five Super Bowls and won two in consecutive seasons, helping Denver capture its first championships in the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

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Elway’s relationship with Manning, however, goes beyond sharing the Broncos’ quarterback lineage. In 2012, Elway was the team’s executive vice president of football operations when Manning became a free agent after leaving the Indianapolis Colts. Manning visited Denver on March 9 and met with Elway, Pat Bowlen, John Fox and other members of the organization. Eleven days later, the Broncos officially announced that Manning had agreed to join the team.

There was even a memorable moment before the signing became official. Manning called Elway and told him, “I just wanted to tell you that I want to come play for the Denver Broncos.” Elway responded with a big thumbs-up to Fox, who later recalled that the excitement quickly spread through the building.

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The move changed the trajectory of the franchise. Manning went on to lead Denver to Super Bowl 50, where the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10, giving the team its third championship and completing a second quarterback-led title era after Elway’s back-to-back wins.

Elway’s post-playing connection to Denver also lasted far longer than his 1999 retirement suggested. He moved into the team’s football operations department in 2011, eventually serving as general manager and executive vice president of football operations before becoming president of football operations and later a consultant. His consulting role extended into March 2023.

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That means Elway has had a front-row view of both sides of Denver’s quarterback story: he was the player who ended one championship drought and the executive who helped bring in the quarterback who ended another.

And now he returns to the conversation at an interesting moment for the Broncos.

Bo Nix enters his third NFL season after making the playoffs in each of his first two years. In 2025, he helped Denver earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed while going 15-3 in his 18 starts, throwing for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns during the regular season. He also finished the year with seven game-winning drives, the most in the NFL.

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That gives Elway and Manning plenty to discuss when the conversation inevitably turns to Denver’s current quarterback. Nix is no longer being evaluated as a rookie trying to prove he belongs; he is entering 2026 with the Broncos expecting him to lead a team that believes it can contend for another championship.

There is another reason Elway’s perspective could carry weight. He spent years searching for stability at quarterback after Manning’s retirement, with Denver cycling through starters including Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum and Joe Flacco. Nix has already given the franchise something those post-Manning teams struggled to find: continuity.

And Elway knows better than most what that position demands in Denver.

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He also knows the Manning brothers well enough that the conversation probably won’t stay entirely serious. Elway and Peyton have shared a Broncos building, football philosophies and plenty of time together since Manning’s 2012 arrival. Now, with Eli sitting beside them, three quarterbacks with deep NFL pedigrees will be watching the same Broncos team from the same screen.

Elway is the third former Broncos player to appear on the ManningCast, following Russell Wilson and Shannon Sharpe. But his connection to the franchise, and to Peyton himself, gives this particular appearance a different weight.