Broncos Make Peyton Manning Announcement After 5 Ex-Players Made ESPN’s All Quarter Century Team

Leave it to Peyton Manning to be at the center of another elite roster. But this one? It’s not just a team. It’s a time capsule. ESPN’s Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder assembled a 53-man NFL All-Quarter Century Team, spotlighting players whose careers have shaped the league since the year 2000. And if you’re a Broncos fan, take a bow, because Denver showed up big. Manning, of course, was a lock!

His 55-touchdown masterpiece in 2013 still stands as the single-season record, and his Comeback Player of the Year and MVP trophies during his time in Denver are well-earned artifacts. Sure, he’s technically remembered most as a Colts QB with “the Sheriff” nickname, but he brought the Lombardi to Denver and did it with brilliance and grit, even as his arm began to fade.

He joined Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the active roster, with Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees relegated to the practice squad. Recently, he also topped the NFLPA licensing earnings among the retired players with $2.2 million in 2024. He beat the Bills‘ Josh Allen in the earning as well. The Broncos announced this while also congratulating other ex-5 players who made it to ESPN’s prestigious team.

Across the line, DE DeMarcus Ware gets his due. He’s third all-time in sacks (138.5) since 2000, and his late-career run with the Broncos was pivotal in capturing Super Bowl 50. He was a stabilizer, a closer, and in the playoffs? Practically unblockable. ESPN placed him next to legends like Jared Allen, Myles Garrett, and Julius Peppers, while T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan held practice squad spots.

Then there’s CB Champ Bailey, the gold standard at cornerback. According to Pro Football Reference, Bailey’s 149 career AV tops all corners since 2000. He also tied Ray Lewis for most Pro Bowl appearances (12) on the roster. A seven-time All-Pro, Bailey was the shutdown guy in a golden era for wideouts.

Though safety Brian Dawkins spent the majority of his career as an Eagle, he gave two Pro Bowl seasons to Denver, and those weren’t ceremonial. He brought heat, second-most forced fumbles (37), third-most sacks (26) by a DB since 2000. He joins Ed Reed, Troy Polamalu, and Earl Thomas, with Charles Woodson in the PS slot.

However, if you think the story ends here, think again. Not only the players, but even the coaches have been given their due credit!

Peyton Manning’s coach also featured on the all-quarter century team

Finally, Wade Phillips, the architect of that No-Fly Zone defense, earns his spot among coaching greats like Bill Belichick and Kyle Shanahan. Under Phillips in 2015–2016, Denver’s DC led the NFL in defensive DVOA, and his units ranked top half in 15 of 18 years since 2000. That’s not just longevity, it’s consistency, across schemes and rosters. The Broncos may not have always been a dynasty, but in terms of shaping the last 25 years of NFL history? Their fingerprints are all over it.

Since 1999, the Denver Broncos have been a franchise of extremes. They’ve made seven playoff appearances, reached two Super Bowls, and hoisted the Lombardi once, thanks to Peyton Manning’s brief but brilliant run. But for every peak, there’s been a valley. More than 20 starting quarterbacks have come and gone, each expected to be the one. And since 2016 alone, the team has cycled through five head coaches. The post-Manning era has been particularly brutal, filled with false starts, failed experiments, and a fan base growing increasingly impatient.

From the glory of Elway’s farewell to the defensive dominance of Super Bowl 50, Denver once set the gold standard. But the years since have tested that legacy. Sean Payton now holds the keys to the reset, flanked by rookie quarterbacks and fresh hope. For now, it’s off-season, and fans can enjoy the achievements of their heroes.