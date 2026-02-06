Shannon Sharpe Confirms Stance on ESPN Return After NFL Legend’s Controversial Exit

Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe has made a major move involving ESPN, where he has worked before. After retiring from the league, the Denver Broncos legend took on an analyst role with the sports company before a controversy led to his departure. And now, it looks like he may return.

“EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Sharpe is open to a reunion with Stephen A. Smith and ESPN, he tells FOS,” Front Office Sports tweeted on X.

The update comes after Shannon Sharpe stepped away from ESPN in April 2025, following a lawsuit filed against him in Nevada. One month after his exit, Sharpe stated he was “at peace” with leaving ESPN. While he has not confirmed any active talks, his willingness to return signals that he has likely buried the hatchet.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.