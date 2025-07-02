Brooks Nader Wraps Up Chapter Away From America After Tom Brady Reunion

The multi-million EXTRAVAGANZA that was the wedding between Jeff Bezos and Laura Sánchez was the hotbed of many A-list celebrities. The event happened in Venice, Italy, and was flooded with stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, and Tom Brady. Now, isn’t that a trio you would want at your cookout? The Sports Illustrated model, Brooks Nader, also found her name on the list. During her time in the ‘Floating capital’, yes, she did attend the ‘GRAND’ Bezos wedding. But she also became the trending topic with her wardrobe collection and her ‘short’ dance meetings, which the PAPS couldn’t keep away from.

Brooks looked beautiful at the wedding. Glamoured in a sensational pink dress, she captivated and stole the spotlight. The material was archived from McQueen and styled by Kristina Askerova. She posted the dress on Instagram with the caption, “Most magical weekend celebrating my favorite couple!!”

Kristina styled her outfit for the last day as well: A high-fashion pajama party. Everybody knows pajama doesn’t actually mean pajama. Brooks entered the event in a tantalizing black dress with a see-through bottom. She took to IG to post her ‘pajama’ look with the comment, “Had to upgrade my pajamas for night 2.” Her looks turned heads at the event. And well, there was one man who couldn’t control himself: TOM BRADY. We’ll talk more about that later.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) Expand Post

AD

Sadly, Brooks couldn’t stay long in the city. She closed the chapter in the city with an Insta story, which showed a picture of her water taxi. Her story also included a text that read, “That’s a wrap, Venice.” The Baton Rouge model has since checked out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel and is cruising through the country with Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. With the wedding over, her time in Venice is also coming to a close.

For Brooks, this was a mini-vacation between her work as a model and her upcoming reality show, Love Thy Nader. She also regularly appears on lifestyle podcasts with her sister Grace, the most recent one being on The Chicks In The Office Podcast, where she talked about her past relationships and dating in general. One thing she conveniently left out was – What is her relationship with Brady?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tom Brady and Brooks Nader’s reunion that no one saw coming

The 7-time Super Bowl Champion expected an awkward run-in with Brooks, but apparently that didn’t extend onto the dance floor. Rumours are flying around saying that Tom and Brooks shared a few moves together during the pajama party. According to the People, Brady and Brooks, the rumored exes, had a great time together on the island on Friday night. Last year’s dating rumours have resurfaced with a vengeance, and we are all for it.

Last year, Brady and Brooks became the topic of the summer when People reported that the duo was ‘mingling’ at Michael Rubin’s elaborate Fourth of July bash in the Hamptons. Per their published article from July ’24, the two were ‘hooking’ up. These rumors lasted until she went on Dancing With The Stars and started dating her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although she broke up with Gleb a few months back and had gone on record saying, “I want to stay single all summer,” it looks like she couldn’t hold that comment in front of the NFL legend this June. Nader and Brady seemingly spent quality time together during Friday’s event, with the two seen chatting and dancing. Is the Nader-Brader ship finally ready to sail?

Brady has dated multiple women since his messy divorce from Gisele Bündchen. He’s even rumored to have had a relationship with model Irina Shayk. At this event, Brady danced with several celebrities besides Brooks, including Sydney Sweeney. With so many women around him, who can deny that Tom Brady’s a stud? The link with Brooks might just be another rumor. But both Tom and Brooks are single, for now. Well, if you want to bet on anything for the future, then feel free to comment below and let us know.