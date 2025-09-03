Calls Mount Against Johnny Manziel After Ex-Browns QB Admitted Ditching Cleveland to Party in Miami

From sensory deprivation float tanks to meditation and journaling (or even throwing darts on Madden NFL, for that matter), countless options can help a football player cope with stress and relax. Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel‘s method of relaxation, however, was pretty different. Back in 2014, when Cleveland needed a QB who could scramble out of trouble on Sundays, Manziel was more interested in scrambling out of town on Mondays.

In late August, hosting former WR Braylon Edwards on his podcast Glory Daze w/ Johnny Manziel, the 2014 first-round pick made some rather controversial revelations about his two-season stint with the Browns. Manziel admitted that he got too comfortable when he slid into the team as Brian Hoyer’s backup. At the time, he wasn’t well-acquainted with the defenses or the playbook and was more than happy being number two. And it was that complacency, not stress, that led him to a rather peculiar lifestyle.

Speaking of that lifestyle, Manziel told Edwards, “I had a flight every Monday… It would be straight to South Beach for FDR Mondays at the Delano, or I would go back to Texas, and go to Dallas, or go to the Trump Soho… I would try to smoke two blunts in the six minutes it takes to get to the airport, and I would be on a flight. I just couldn’t wait to get out of Cleveland… On a Tuesday… I’d be on the last flight out, get back to Cleveland… and then start the week.” During his last year with the Browns, Manziel’s partying habits cost him his position on the roster.

In mid-2015, just after he was named the starter, Manziel got dropped to third string when a bye-week party video leaked and the team decided he hadn’t come clean about its timeline. Then-head-coach Mike Pettine drove the point home, saying, “When you have a great opportunity in front of you, it is important that you demonstrate that you can handle the responsibility that comes with it. I can’t emphasize enough the importance of the trust and the accountability piece.” With all that being said, Manziel’s stats from his Browns days scream “FDR Mondays” as well.

In 2014, Hoyer carried the load as Cleveland’s QB: 13 starts, 3,326 yards, 12 touchdowns, and a 76.5 rating. Rookie Manziel? He got into five games, started two, and mustered just 175 passing yards, no touchdowns, and a 42.0 passer rating, accompanied by two interceptions. In 2015, Manziel got more playing time and registered 1,500 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and a 79.4 passer rating. But his number of interceptions went up to five as well. Fast forward to now, his partying habits are under harsher scrutiny than ever.

The NFL community isn’t going easy on Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel is probably regretting saying the truth out loud now that his revelation has the community fuming with rage. As one fan wrote on X, “This level of negligence should be very easy to detect through a functional vetting process.” But as it turns out, the Browns’ vetting process in 2014 was just as sturdy as Manziel’s pocket presence at the time. Cleveland somehow missed the neon signs that their soon-to-be QB’s weekly itinerary included more nightouts than playbook study.

One X user wrote, “All I hear is ‘I lack accountability and it’s everyone else’s fault’.” Well, being the backup sure takes a toll on one, but that impact being caused by a sense of comfort isn’t exactly usual. Turning to ‘that’ lifestyle wasn’t about the situation; it was always the attitude. Another person echoed the same sentiment, saying, “A lot of excuses from Johnny. He didn’t need losing to go party. He was going to do that regardless.” Well, Manziel was partying even after being named the starter (before he was demoted).

One person responded to Manziel’s confession, saying, “What an emotional unprofessional bum. So many ppl dream of playing in the NFL and this spoiled dbag just threw it away. Good riddance. Cleveland hates you.” Though harsh, this comment undoubtedly captures the frustration most Cleveland fans felt when Manziel failed to live up to their expectations as a first-round pick. Needless to say, they feel a similar amount of frustration now, especially because Manziel’s confession came with no visible remorse.

Finally, a person wrote, “Imagine Terry McLaurin or Joe Thomas saying this. How you respond to challenges determines your character.” Those two really did bleed for their franchises and never ducked responsibility. If McLaurin was flying out of town every Monday, it’d likely be to run extra routes to help boost the stats for the Commanders. And if Thomas left Cleveland, it’d most definitely be to play another 10,000 consecutive snaps.