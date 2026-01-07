Browns Legend Bernie Kosar Hospitalized Again After Health Complication Post Liver Transplant

Once again, Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar is back under hospital care, and the news hit the Dawg Pound hard. Just weeks after undergoing a major liver transplant, the former quarterback is facing another medical hurdle. Naturally, concern spread quickly across The Land.

Kosar shared that he was re-admitted to University Hospital after his body struggled to accept the transplanted liver fully. While the surgery itself marked a hopeful step forward, recovery has not been smooth. Instead, his body pushed back, forcing doctors to step in again. And now Kosar addressed the moment directly in a video shared on X.

“2026 is going to be a great year for us, but it started out a little rough for me here,” Kosar said in a video posted to X.

“My body is having a small rejection right now of the liver. So I’m back in here getting IV’d up and trying to get my body to accept this new liver and this new gift so I can get on to having an awesome, positive 2026. Have a great rest of the week. You matter.”

This latest stay marks his fourth return to UH since the Nov. 17 transplant. Previously, he was hospitalized on Dec. 10 due to E. Coli blood poisoning and was released a week later. For now, the Browns fans hope that this chapter finally turns toward steady healing for the 62-year-old quarterback.

