Browns Legend Bernie Kosar Sends 3-Word Message as City of Cleveland Set to Honor With His Own Day

Joe Thomas became a Cleveland Browns icon by showing up, snap after snap, through some of the roughest seasons in Browns history, and the city never forgot it. Bernie Kosar earned his place in a different way: by making a hurting fan base believe. He did it with quick-release throws, playoff runs, and the improbable fact that he was one of their own. Now Cleveland is celebrating his efforts, and his response proves the feeling runs both ways.

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“Thank U Cleveland 🏈 #UMatter Go #Cleveland,” Kosar captioned an Instagram post, with a picture of Bernie in the Browns jersey from his playing days. At the top of the picture, there was a message: “City of Cleveland to declare October 13 Bernie Kosar Day.

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Councilman Brian Kazy introduced Resolution 1235-2026, declaring October 13, 2026, Bernie Kosar Day. The date marks 41 years to the day of his first regular-season start for the Cleveland Browns.”

On Monday evening, Cleveland City Councilman formally introduced the Resolution during the city council’s regular legislative session.

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Following the introduction, the update was officially announced to the public by local news outlets on Tuesday morning, October 6, 2026. However, the official, binding declaration has not yet been finalized.

The city council has scheduled the formal vote on the resolution for Monday, October 12, 2026. If it passes, the official city-wide designation will be executed the very next day, October 13. That said, the discussion around honoring Bernie Kosar doesn’t come without reason.

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October 13 holds historical significance for Cleveland sports history. It marks exactly 41 years to the day from Bernie Kosar’s first regular-season NFL start. On October 13, 1985, as a young rookie, he led the Cleveland Browns to a gritty 21-6 victory over the Houston Oilers, kicking off an era of gridiron excellence.

In 8.5 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Kosar threw for 21,904 passing yards and 116 touchdowns in 108 games.

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During the 1990–1991 season, Kosar set a then-NFL record with 308 consecutive passes without an interception while leading the Browns to three AFC Championship Game appearances (1986, 1987, 1989).

During the 1986 AFC Divisional Round against the New York Jets, Kosar even threw for a historic 489 passing yards in a double-overtime victory, which stands as one of the greatest postseason performances in NFL history. Yet the timing of this honor carries deeper meaning, coming at a time when Bernie is facing some health issues.

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Kosar has battled cirrhosis and Parkinson’s disease, undergoing a life-saving liver transplant in November 2025. The liver came from a donation by Bryce Dunlap, a 21-year-old Browns fan who tragically passed away following an unexpected medical emergency.

Kosar’s fighting spirit has made him a true bastion of strength for fans. Cleveland leaders wanted to ensure that Bernie gets to hear a room full of people clap for him and feel the city’s love while he is here to celebrate it.