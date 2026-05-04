Browns Legend Bernie Kosar Shares Health Update Following Another Scare Months After Life-Threatening Procedure

Life has offered Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar a second chance after a huge health scare. Last November, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar underwent a life-threatening liver transplant. In 2023, he was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver, and within two years, it escalated to a critical situation resulting in internal bleeding. He urgently needed a transplant, and it was 21-year-old Browns fan Bryce Dunlap who donated his liver to him. Dunlap suffered from anoxic brain injury, which ultimately led to his demise.

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The 62-year-old former QB underwent a five-hour-long surgery at the University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio. Currently, enjoying his second shot at life, thanks to Dunlap, Kosar shared a post on social media assuring fans that he was doing well.

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“Great weekend from myself and the Cavs,” said Bernie Kosar on Instagram. “It’s not coming to an end for either one of us. Have a winning day and week. You matter.”

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While the transplant happened in November 2025, he has since suffered a few health complications and was recently once again taken to the hospital. He updated the fans from the hospital bed, without giving much of a detail.

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“Went a little too hard, found my way back into the hospital. Let’s get this procedure over with and have a winning day,” said the former Browns player in the video

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His most recent video did not just prove to be a health update, but also him cheering his beloved Cleveland Cavaliers, who won their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

The Browns legend keeps his fans in the loop with his health updates. Earlier in March, he shared a video of having a daily smoothie, the daily clean detoxifying focusutical, and the nasal spray neutrosome exosome. He is under a strict routine, and his body is slowly showing signs of progress. It has only been about six months since the liver transplant. So, he needs to be extra careful with his body, especially since he has been frequently visiting the hospital and scaring the fans.

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Bernie Kosar’s liver transplant was not the last time he needed a serious diagnosis

Following his liver transplant on November 17, Bernie Kosar was hospitalized again a month later. In December 2025, it was announced that he was hospitalized with E. coli blood poisoning and an infection. Despite such blood poisoning, Kosar later revealed that his recovery was going well, and he was feeling better compared to how he felt in November.

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Imago Credits via X, @BernieKosarQB

But it was not the end of his hospital visits. In January, Bernie faced further complications, including a small rejection of the liver. But thankfully, it was not that serious, and it often happens in the case of liver transplants. The doctors also assured that there was nothing to be worried about. He underwent an IV treatment, and his health went back to normal.

Again, in early March, he underwent another surgery. Kosar did not disclose the details, but it was speculated that the problems stemmed from post-surgery complications. It was also reported that Kosar was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2023. Despite having several health concerns, he has kept himself active by indulging in different activities like playing golf and visiting various sporting events.

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He also has his own wellness brand, Kosar Wellness, which distributes Spray Relief’s Focalceutical’s and Bernie Konsar bobbleheads, alongside Inhalers and mugs.

Since retiring, life has not been easy for the former Browns quarterback. Yet, he is still putting up a smile and attacking every day, while also enjoying it by giving the message ‘U matter’ to people around him.