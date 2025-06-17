Browns Legend Delivers Worst News for Shedeur Sanders in 52 Seconds With Bold Trade Prediction

Despite coming to the Browns as a fifth-round pick (144th overall), the rookie Shedeur Sanders started off on a high. In the rookie minicamp, OTAs, and even the mandatory minicamps, he stayed up late. Just a young boy trying to get those extra reps that will seal a spot on the roster. But in the world that sometimes kicks down reality in you, good news is hard to come by. And it gets saddening, especially when a legend speaks up.

During the June 16 episode of The Hanford Dixon Show, the Browns legend sat down to answer some questions from the host, Gabriella Kruez. The biggest takeaway from the show was his prophetic 52-second statement about the starting QB in the franchise. If it comes true, the rookies will be hurt more than anyone. He started off the 2024 season when the franchise dealt with injuries.

However, Dixon also gave out the worst news for Shedeur Sanders pretty plainly and said, “I think we’re gonna have to maybe trade one to someone else to see if we can get some draft picks or something. It depends on I think Joe’s (Flacco) sack, I think he’s the one that will start. I think, (Kenny) Pickett, they would love to see him rise through the cage and maybe start to play well, but you never know.” Now that’s a doomsday scenario for the rookie. If he gets traded, it will be another enormous blow to his NFL dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 and managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam watch a play during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_049

AD

He has been sweating really hard in practice, trying to gain some respect from his teammates. Now, the Browns’ QB room is bursting at the seams. And most of us forget one player. Their highest-paid QB, Deshaun Watson, will also try hard to come back this year. They need clarity.

While the franchise tries to sort out its QB room, the QB is getting attacked from all sides. We know he likes to get flashy, showing off chains and cars, but this time, it backfired on him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NFL legend bewares Shedeur Sanders

Remember the viral video when Shedeur Sanders showed off an olive green Rolls-Royce? It was his way of entertaining his fans, but many analysts and even fans didn’t like it. GOAT Tom Brady already warned him to focus on the tape and spend more time in film rooms than checking out car collections.

Now, the mystery box has opened. The Rolls-Royce wasn’t his. That’s the part people missed. Yet the story was a hot topic until his brother, Shilo Sanders, finally shut it down in a vlog, “Why would y’all think this was Shedeur’s? Who said anything about this being Shedeur’s? Nobody said that. Y’all just made your own story and ran with it.” But the story already had a life of its own. And by the time the truth arrived, it barely mattered.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Former wideout and Browns legend Donte Stallworth didn’t hold back when asked how he’d feel upon seeing a rookie rolling around in a Rolls-Royce. He talked about what Brady told him before adding the optics part. He cautioned Shedeur Sanders, “If he (Shedeur) goes out and at some point becomes a starter and is the franchise quarterback, no one will be talking about this but if things don’t work out and they spiral, then this is going to be one of the things that people will say that contributed to the downfall or at least the mindset of not not being aware of the optics and kind of taking the situation seriously.” It’s a tough situation for the Browns’ rookie.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One legend is telling him to be aware of these moves that might create problems down the road for him. Another legend has already warned, even going to the brink of a trade. His hopes of being a starter are far from turning into a reality.