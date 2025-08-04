Browns Reporter Issues Statement as Jordon Hudson Loses It Over Bill Belichick Insult

It started with a chance meeting on a plane. Bill Belichick, the NFL’s ultimate stoic, scribbled his autograph in a college textbook belonging to Jordon Hudson, a 21‑year‑old cheerleader at the time. Three years later, that quick encounter has turned into a relationship that’s been under the microscope ever since it went public in 2024. Hudson, who jokingly calls him her “old bae,” hasn’t exactly made it easy for the story to fade.

For every red‑carpet appearance, there’s been a wave of criticism. Hudson, 24, reportedly stormed out of a CBS Sunday Morning interview earlier this year after blocking a simple ‘how did you two meet’ question. Engagement rumors followed, and every public outing since has been dissected frame by frame. Belichick made it clear back in May that Hudson does not “have anything to do with UNC football,” but the chatter hasn’t slowed down.

That’s why it didn’t take long for the New York Post to pounce when Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot dropped a one‑liner about Belichick during her Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner speech. The outlet branded it a “savage shot.” Cabot fired back on X the next day, saying: “It was a joke! Not a ‘savage shot.” Just a little joke! You can see that from my delivery. All in good fun!” The line in question came as Cabot recalled her early years covering Belichick in Cleveland. “Bill Belichick was the first Browns coach I ever covered,” she said, via Awful Announcing.

“If you start with Bill Belichick, no one can rattle you after that. If Bill didn’t like something I wrote, he’d call and yell at me. If you asked a dumb question, he’d call you out.” That version of Belichick – the one barking at reporters – stood in stark contrast to the one who now parades red carpets with Jordon Hudson. An insider says he has gone from a “get‑off‑my‑lawn guy” to a “where’s‑the‑party guy” since their relationship began.

But Cabot wasn’t done. She explained how those early battles with Belichick forced her to find her footing. “Eventually, I had to learn to stand up to him. During one of those yelling matches, I told him, If you don’t have the ‘footballs’ to say that to the guys, then don’t say it to me. Bam.” Then came the punchline. “But now, I understand why Bill gave me such a hard time. I was 28 at the time, and he just couldn’t relate to a woman that old.” The crowd laughed. The internet clipped it. And suddenly Belichick’s personal life was once again a punchline in a ballroom full of NFL royalty. But if the room in Canton laughed, the reaction online was a little less forgiving – and that’s where Jordon Hudson entered the picture.

Cabot jokes, Jordon Hudson fires back.

Jordon Hudson didn’t stay silent. She resurfaced after the CBS interview by reposting a fan’s critique of Cabot’s line on her X account. The post read: “Not much of a ‘laugh.’ No wonder so many have contempt for the media, especially those who want to be the story rather than [report] on the story.”

That simple repost was enough to stir things up again. Because when Belichick’s 24‑year‑old girlfriend steps into the conversation – even with just a click – it doesn’t go unnoticed. It’s the kind of move that makes her look thin‑skinned. As if even banquet‑hall jokes are too much to brush off.

And that’s the paradox she keeps running into. Fame comes with attention, and attention comes with scrutiny. Especially when the story involves a 49‑year age gap and one of football’s most polarizing coaches. Hudson can push back, repost, or try to frame the coverage – but in the end, sometimes the only way forward is to laugh along with the rest of the room.