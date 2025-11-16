What Happened to Bernie Kosar? Latest Health Update on Browns Legend From Hospital

For a quarterback who defined toughness for the Cleveland Browns, Bernie Kosar is now facing his most challenging opponent yet from a hospital bed. The former Pro Bowler, who led Cleveland to three AFC Championship games over four years, is at University Hospitals, bracing for surgeries.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m about to get the word that it really looks like the reality of the potential of having a liver transplant on Sunday Game Day instead of watching the Browns play,” he said in a video posted on X.

Kosar revealed that he was battling cirrhosis and Parkinson’s disease last year. Over the past few days, the NFL legend underwent two aggressive procedures to control internal bleeding. A third surgery was planned soon after, but was delayed because the donor organ tested positive for infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 61-year-old shared news that aligns with Sunday’s gameday. Kosar will get the transplant completed while the Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens. He also joked that he would miss the game because of the surgery.

“Browns game day today, and how ironic. As we start off our gameday Sunday in the NFL, I’m super excited, slash a little anxious right now,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Kosar posted a video with Cleveland celebrity Chris McNeil, claiming that despite being orange and brown forever, his team’s sweatpants conflict with the hospital’s Steelers-colored socks.

Amid all the jokes, he updated fans on his recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Good morning, still at University Hospital. Nine o’clock, had a little procedure this morning and going back down a little bit later this morning. Really still can’t stop the bleeding, but really trying to stay positive,” he said.

As he waits for medical news to proceed with his surgery, Kosar has expressed gratitude towards the fans and asked for prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernie Kosar requests prayers from fans

Updates on his health show the seriousness of his situation, but the community’s strong response is what keeps Bernie strong. On his social platforms, Kosar shared that he could really use fans’ support and prayers from his hospital bed.

“I could really use your love, support, and actual prayers,” Bernie Kosar said on X.

University Hospitals hepatologist Anthony Post stated that the 61-year-old’s health improved since he started treatment. His bravery mirrors the toughness he displayed during his playing days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 16: Cleveland Browns all-time great quarterback Bernie Kosar breaks a custom New England Patriots guitar over an amplifier before kickoff of the National Football League game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 16 Patriots at Browns Icon221016044

Kosar made NFL history by passing for 489 yards during the Browns’ victory over the New York Jets in the 1987 divisional playoffs. Since then, only two quarterbacks have thrown for more yards in a postseason game: Tom Brady in 2017 and Ben Roethlisberger in 2020.

It was the kind of game that showcased the resilience Browns fans remember so well. And just like the steadiness he showed during that historic playoff run, one can only hope that Kosar’s resilience carries him through the fight ahead.