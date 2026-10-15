“Bummer”: Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson Not Suing Pablo Torre Leaves Him Disappointed

The beef between UNC head coach Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson and journalist and podcaster Pablo Torre has been brewing since last year. 25-year-old Hudson’s relationship with the legendary Super Bowl-winning coach has been the topic of much debate, especially due to the significant age gap between the two. Torre investigated and covered the couple’s relationship in extensive detail on his podcast. But Hudson maintained that many of the claims Torre made were inaccurate and defamatory, and threatened to sue the journalist on Instagram last year in November.

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Hudson decided against suing, which relieved the Pulitzer-winning journalist Torre. But the outcome left him with mixed feelings. Speaking to Front Office Sports, he admitted that it was also quite anticlimactic and a disappointing conclusion to the internet feud between them.

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“The only person who has verbally threatened to sue me is Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend,” Torre told Front Office Sports. “Because we did a- … We also have reported about her and their relationship and their business together at the University of North Carolina, and she didn’t like it. And she said on Instagram, ‘PS, I’m suing you.’ And did not. Which is both relieving and kind of a bummer, because I think that would be a fun trial.”

On his podcast ‘Pablo Torre Finds Out’, the journalist had investigated the amount of control that Hudson had over her joint business ventures with Belichick, as well as her involvement with the North Carolina Tar Heels. But while he was relieved not to be involved in an endless circle of legal proceedings, it seemed he was still confident that his reports would stand up in court.

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According to the reports, Hudson referred to herself as a personal public relations manager and “chief operating officer” when Belichick was hired in December 2024. It was later revealed that Belichick had asked for Hudson to be copied on emails, schedules, and media appearance statements. Hudson had also identified herself as “chief operating officer of Belichick Productions” in emails to university officials. Belichick later explained why he asked Hudson to be copied on his emails.

“When I took the job here, it was December, and at that time I was doing five TV shows, the radio show, I had a book coming out,” Belichick said. “When I got here [UNC] and I said, ‘Can you please forward any requests to Jordon about my personal appearances so that I can work and coordinate them outside the university?’ Didn’t have anything to do with the university. Well, that was leaked as released as ‘Jordon’s involved in every single thing that I do and she’s copied on every email.’ That’s just a flat-out lie.”

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But the damage was done. The fiasco regarding Hudson’s position led to NFL Films docuseries ‘Hard Knocks’ dropping UNC, costing the university’s football program around $200k in facilities fees.

Torre also reported inconsistencies with Hudson’s age in the UNC’s directory for family of its football staff, which listed 2000 as her birth year, pointing out that her paperwork showed that she was born in 2001. But it was his claim that Hudson had been banned or prohibited from UNC football facilities, denied by both Hudson and the university, which earned him the ire of the 25-year-old entrepreneur.

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Hudson launched a crusade to disprove Torre’s claims, filing multiple public record requests to the university in an attempt to identify Torre’s sources. She also included specific keywords in her requests, which included her and Torre’s names along with terms like “request for comment”.

When the university denied her request, Hudson posted a picture of herself wearing a necklace with a pendant shaped like the word “Banned” and flaunting a 2025 All Access press card, and threatened to sue Torre in the caption.

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However, Torre isn’t the only one questioning Hudson’s influence on her 74-year-old partner. She was called out for her sideline presence during UNC’s home opener against East Tennessee State in September, with critics believing it to be performative and a bad look, especially for a university that is already under public scrutiny.