C.J. Mosley Net Worth & Contract in 2025: How Much Has Retired LB Earned in 10-Year NFL Career?

Back in December 2024, it felt like the end. C. J. Mosley had pushed through a toe injury, powered back into the lineup, and even logged a full practice ahead of week 14. But his body had other plans. Just moments before warmups against the Patriots, his neck locked up “a burning feeling,” he called it. That moment ended his season. Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich called the decision “hard,” but necessary.

The writing was already on the wall: one year left, a $12.78 million cap hit, and a defense slowly shifting to Jamien Sherwood, who wore the green dot and didn’t miss a beat. When Mosley said, “I’ll be able to go to sleep peacefully knowing that I gave this team and my teammates everything,” he knew where it was heading.

Fast forward to today, Mosley made it official on his 33rd birthday. The five-time Pro Bowler hung up his cleats. He spent his final five seasons in New York, but his legend was built in Baltimore. Across 133 games, 1,083 tackles, and a grip of honors, he embodied sideline-to-sideline grit. Now it’s time to start a new chapter with new dreams. And as Mosley steps away from the game that defined him for over a decade, the next chapter may look very different, especially in terms of finances.

