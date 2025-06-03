California to Take Away $132M From Brock Purdy as Derek Carr Unveils Realities of 49ers QB’s Contract

For the San Francisco 49ers, the question heading into the 2025 offseason wasn’t whether they would pay Brock Purdy. It was about finding a way to do it without breaking the financial structure of a roster built on tough choices and Super Bowl expectations. The answer? They did it anyway. In early May, the 49ers handed Purdy a five-year, $265 million contract with $181 million guaranteed — the largest in franchise history. For a quarterback who was once the league’s lowest-paid starter, the deal felt seismic. For Purdy’s critics, it felt premature. But for those inside the NFL, it made perfect sense.

“I love it,” former All-Pro safety Rodney Harrison said recently on NBC’s Football Night in America podcast. “This is the right person in the locker room to lead your team… If you’re paying Trent Williams $27 million a year at 36 years old who only played 10 games last year, you gotta be able to pay Brock Purdy.”

Harrison isn’t alone. Around the league, the tone from coaches and executives has shifted from surprise to acceptance. What looked unthinkable in 2022, that a seventh-round rookie would become the face of the NFC’s most complete roster, now seems like one of the few constants in Santa Clara. Even head coach Kyle Shanahan is ready and welcoming Prudy irrespective of the numbers on the contract. He believes in the QB’s ability, stating, “I plan on being with Brock here the whole time I’m here… We’re capable of winning the Super Bowl with him.” Purdy also emphasized his commitment to the team, stating: “Extremely happy with where we ended.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, the contract isn’t as crazy as it seems. Veteran quarterback Derek Carr offered a sobering perspective on Instagram, highlighting the financial reality of such contracts, especially in high-tax states like California. While explaining the situation, Carr said, “Brock Purdy, 5 years, 265 million, $ 53 million a year. That’s unbelievable. That’s awesome. Okay, he’s a great player, but what is that contract we’re talking about? The contract, everyone sees the numbers and says, “You have $265 million.” No, I don’t, okay? You live in California, immediately cut the number in half. What are we left with? $132.5 million, but now split that up over five years. A five-year contract right now, spread it out, now you said only a hundred was guaranteed cut, that in half, that’s 50, oh wait. But you’re like, but it’s 180, two guaranteed, but 100 guaranteed at signing.

He further added, “Well, there’s triggers in there that says if you’re on the roster, like, I don’t know what it says, but there are some that say, if you’re on the roster after this year on this date, then it becomes guaranteed. So it’s really not guaranteed if they want to cut you before that, alright? So, what is he really getting? I don’t know, but what you need to know is, did he get paid? Yes. Did he deserve it? Absolutely, he’s a great quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home Grown Network (@homegrowninsta) Expand Post

Derek Carr highlighted the significant impact of California’s high state taxes on Purdy’s earnings and contract. With a top marginal tax rate of 13.3%, Carr noted that a substantial portion of Purdy’s income would go to taxes, effectively reducing the $265 million to approximately $132.5 million. Beyond taxes, the veteran delved into the structure of NFL contracts. He pointed out that not all of the money is guaranteed. He explained that while the $100 million might be guaranteed at signing, various clauses and conditions could affect the actual payout.

NFL contract language rarely tells the full truth. Purdy’s deal does include $100 million guaranteed at signing and a full $181 million guaranteed for injury, per OverTheCap. But critically, it also contains a no-trade clause—a significant lever of control rarely granted to quarterbacks with less than three full seasons as a starter.

The hefty amount of the contract of Purdy has surely raised the expectations of the QB. Furthermore, Purdy isn’t taking any of this for granted. Even with the large check, Purdy wants to ensure that the fans and his team know that the commitment and determination for the 49ers are there. The Arizonian wants to cement his role as the main QB of San Francisco.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brock Purdy’s no-trade clause in his latest 49ers contract

In a significant move that underscores the San Francisco 49ers’ commitment to quarterback Brock Purdy, the team also included a full no-trade clause in the five-year, $265 million contract extension. This provision is rare in the NFL and typically reserved for elite quarterbacks, ensuring that Purdy cannot be traded without his explicit consent, granting him substantial control over his professional future.

Purdy has also acknowledged the importance of this clause, stating, “I think it’s important, yes, but also that’s something that my agent and I had discussed with what other quarterbacks have around the league and stuff in their contract.” However, Purdy also indicated that it wasn’t a dealbreaker, suggesting there was a willingness to work with the team to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The path to the finalization of Purdy’s contract extension involved many cases of negotiations. According to the reports, Purdy’s camp initially sought a groundbreaking $65 million per year, a figure that would have set a new benchmark in the league. But the 49ers were unwilling to meet this demand, citing concerns about maintaining financial flexibility within the team’s salary structure.

Despite the initial disparity, both parties remained committed to reaching an agreement. Purdy’s approach to the negotiations was marked by professionalism and a team-first mentality. The inclusion of the no-trade clause not only reflects the 49ers’ confidence in Purdy’s abilities but also signals their intent to build the team’s future around him. By granting him this level of job security, the organization demonstrates a long-term commitment to Purdy as the cornerstone of their franchise. Will Brock Purdy be able to justify the hefty sum of his contract?