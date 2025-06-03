Calls Mount Against Clark Hunt’s Stadium Plans After Chiefs Veteran Takes Strong Stance for Arrowhead

Clark Hunt has always played the long game. And now he’s eyeing what could be the biggest shift in Chiefs history since they won Super Bowl LIV – a new stadium. The buzz? A dome. In the Midwest, the land of outdoor warfare, snow-drenched rivalries, and barbecue-soaked Sundays. It feels almost impossible. Reports from KSHB 41 News and other local outlets say Hunt and the Chiefs are exploring all options.

That includes tearing down Arrowhead or building a brand-new venue, possibly with a roof. Think of it as a modern revenue machine, year-round concerts, college final fours, and maybe even a Super Bowl. But once you put a dome, you take the soul out of it. Once the dome rumors hit, Geoff Schwartz, former offensive lineman and Kansas native, came out with his standpoint, “No dome. Outside on grass like football was meant to be played.” It wasn’t just a hot take. It was a reality check on what Kansas City actually feels.

This is a town that lives for the smooth wind. You throw a roof over Arrowhead, and you’re not just blocking snow, you’re messing with identity. Arrowhead is heritage. But, the economics can’t be ignored. Stadiums like SoFi ($5.5 billion) and Allegiant ($2.03 billion) are minting money. Hunt sees that. And he sees the upside. And with the lease on Arrowhead set to expire in 2031, the clock’s ticking.

Clark Hunt is a businessman. And this is more than nostalgia. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming. Kansas City is a host city. The NFL is eyeing more indoor Super Bowl venues. Think about it, 70,000 fans, year-round events, and zero weather excuses. But open stadiums bring more fun. Not just Patrick Mahomes, even the GOAT Tom Brady loves playing in open stadiums with a grass surface and cool air flowing during the play.

However, modern problems require… modern solutions. Will Clark Hunt continue with his plan or scrap them? Most fans are against this move and want the franchise to play in existing conditions.

Clark Hunt faces backlash over Arrowhead decision

Geoff Schwartz wasn’t alone. Several other people also had similar views. One fan summed up his feelings in just 3 words, “Couldn’t agree more!” They want the game to be played year-round but without changing anything about their stadium. That doesn’t seem very plausible.

While the cold January breeze feels heavy, the fans don’t want a dome. It’s all about legacy, tradition and culture. They also fear of losing the advantage to their rivals. But the NFL has forced such climate-control rules if you want to host a Super Bowl. That’s also on Clark Hunt’s mind.

One fan agreed to this reason and commented, “The league forced this or else you can’t get a Super Bowl.” “Hunt wants a Super Bowl in KC & will never get one without a dome.” mentioned another fan who wasn’t willing to let go of the culture. But he also understood Clark Hunt’s reason for going ahead with new plans.

However, some people also gave alternatives. The best idea that most agree with and will definitely fulfill all the requirements of the fans, team, and the NFL is a retractable dome. “They can have a dome that opens and still play outside,” wrote another fan, calling it the perfect solution. But another fan attacked the Chiefs legend and mentioned, “Stuck in the past much?”

All in all, it presents the modern dilemma. With changing landscapes of the NFL and entertainment in general, how long can everyone hold on to their traditions?