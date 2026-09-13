Calls Mount Against Drew Brees as Fans Grow Tired of Major Flaw In FOX Announcer’s Commentary During Bears vs. Panthers

Just months before taking over his role on FOX, former NFL QB Drew Brees went on The Dan Patrick Show, claiming that he could “step in the booth right now and be a top-3 guy.” He also added that with a few years of practice, he could even be “the best” analyst out there. But when the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers kicked off their Week 1 game on FOX, Brees’ lofty claim came crashing down, at least from the Fans’ POV.

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Calling the action alongside Adam Amin and sideline reporter Kristina Pink, Brees faced backlash as fans grew tired of his flat tone, low energy, and awkward on-air pauses throughout the broadcast.

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One fan even drew a funny comparison, noting, “If paint drying was a person, it would be Drew Brees as an analyst,” while another delivered a final verdict that “Drew Brees is an awful color commentator.”

Brees’ narration struggled to elevate high-stakes situations, considering that the matchup had a high-scoring start. The score rocketed to 24-31 for the Bears just by the end of the first half. This prompted a fan to tweet, “Drew Brees narrating this ain’t helping,” and another pointed out that “Drew Brees sound so awkward in the booth.”

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On the field, the former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees repeatedly tormented divisional rivals Carolina over his career. He compiled an 18-11 record against the Panthers (including an NFC Wild Card playoff victory in January 2018). In the regular season alone, Brees accumulated 7,949 career passing yards and 55 career TDs against the Panthers.

The most career passing yards any single QB has ever thrown against the Panthers franchise in NFL history. Despite all the sorrow he has caused the Panthers fanbase as a QB, a Carolina fan was feeling pity for Brees.

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“As a Panthers fan, I really wanted to hate Drew Brees as a commentator for this game – but it’s really just sad how low energy and useless his input is – hopefully for everyone’s sake he gets better #CHIvsCAR.”

Adam-Amin’s lively play-by-play commentary and vocal style didn’t help Brees’ case either. The vocal clash created an uneven broadcast.

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An X user posted, “Adam Amin is very good. Drew Brees is not very good,” while another expressed, “So far, Adam Amin and Drew Brees are a brutal announcing combination for Bears-Panthers.”

Despite the backlash, some veterans like 9News reporter Mike Klis noticed the craft and depth in Drew Brees’ subdued commentary style.

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“Watching the Bears-Carolina game in KC. Drew Brees a lil low on energy but top-notch in didn’t-realize-that analysis,” Klis wrote on X, referring to Drew’s scheme breakdowns, even if his presentation lagged.

These criticisms aren’t new. In fact, Brees faced something similar during his first broadcast run at NBC Sports in 2021, when he was named a studio analyst for Football Night in America.

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Brees was appreciative of this new opportunity he got at FOX in November 2025 following Mark Sanchez’s sudden exit.

“I appreciate the opportunity FOX has given me in the booth and with their team. I hope my passion for this game is reflected in the knowledge and insights I provide to the fans each Sunday,” Drew Brees previously noted.

He also acknowledged how meticulously he prepares for a game-day broadcast, comparing it to how he would prepare for playing in the game as a QB.

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Despite all this, perhaps calling games as a broadcaster, modern NFL fans also require vocal charisma as much as tactical film study. And that’s something Drew Brees might be lacking, as fans have pointed out.