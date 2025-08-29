Calls Mount For Jimmy Johnson’s Return to Cowboys as Head Coach After Calling Out Jerry Jones

Some partnerships are magic. Others? They blow up spectacularly on live TV – or in this case, for millions on Netflix. The story of Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson is the latter for Cowboys fans who’ve lived the drama since 1989. When Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys, he fired the legendary Tom Landry and brought in Johnson, his old Arkansas teammate, to revive a franchise that was painfully bad – 1-15 bad. Fast forward a few years, and boom: two back-to-back Super Bowl championships. The promise was clear. The future looked golden. And then it all got messy.

What went wrong? The short answer: egos, control, and a fight over credit. The long answer is a saga worth at least a Netflix series (that’s exactly what happened). Their chessboard wasn’t just the field but the boardroom – the control of the team, the narrative, the glory. Fans watched as the duo morphed from partners in crime to rivals. The dust settled only years later with a grudging face-to-face and Johnson finally landing in the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2023. But the story? Nah, it’s far from over.

The latest twist came from none other than Jimmy Johnson himself. At a recent Little Rock Touchdown Club event, the 82-year-old Hall of Fame coach didn’t hold back on the Netflix series “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.” He called it exactly what it is: “the Jerry Jones Documentary.” Johnson said, “Well, watching the Netflix (documentary), he had final say on what was put in the Netflix documentary. It was definitely the Jerry Jones Documentary.” And it shows. He hasn’t seen the whole thing, but what he caught felt like Jones’ side polished and put center stage, while the truth – the tension, the teamwork – got lost in the mix.

Despite their personal reconciliation, this shoutout was a reminder that history hasn’t forgotten the power struggle behind the ’90s dynasty. The show highlights their rise from last place to champions, but glosses over the cracks that led to Johnson’s exit right after winning the 1994 Super Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left and Terry Bradshaw joke with former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson prior to the Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Johnson is being inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Let’s rewind: Johnson and Jones’ relationship soured over key disagreements, starting with the Herschel Walker trade that shaped the modern Cowboys but became a credit tug-of-war game. Johnson believed his coaching and football decisions charted the path, while Jones, as owner and general manager, wanted his business savvy and financial risk recognized. Their tension exploded at the NFL owners meeting in 1994. Jones toasted with fired staff, sparking a meltdown, a cruel public jab: “There are 500 coaches who could have won the Super Bowl with our team.” Johnson walked off. He left with a $2 million severance, the door slammed on perhaps what could have been the NFL’s greatest coach-owner duo.

The wounds from that break haven’t healed. Even so, the 2023 Ring of Honor induction marked a symbolic, if fragile, peace. Jones admits there are “beautiful scars,” proving that while they may not agree on everything, that rivalry forged a legend. It’s a reminder: When the smartest guys in the room clash, the fallout is epic – for better or worse. But here’s where things get interesting.

The fans cry for Jimmy Johnson’s return

A simple Instagram post on Jimmy Johnson’s account turned into an unexpected rally cry. Johnson posted about something innocent enough: a visit to Mike’s BBQ in Key Largo, Florida. The comment section? It quickly morphed into a groundswell of fan demands for Johnson’s return to the Cowboys’ sidelines. One fan pleaded, “How about them Cowboys, come back Jimmy we need you.” Another chipped in, “Coach come back to @dallascowboys ASAP. U r way too young @jimmyjohnson4616 to be retired.”

Alongside the fan remarks, the reality of the team’s state provides context. Jones’ ownership has been marked by some controversial trades and decisions – like moving Micah Parsons – which have made the franchise’s future uncertain. The documentary itself rekindled old feelings, reminding fans of the golden era Johnson helped build. “Sup Jimmy? We miss ya back in DFW. The documentary reminded us of the good old days!…I believe it woulda been 4 :-)” reads one more comment. Fans see Johnson as the missing ingredient in a mix that hasn’t quite gelled since his departure, even with all the corporate success Jones brought in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Johnson (@jimmyjohnson4616)

This wave of fan support isn’t coming out of nowhere. The current Cowboys, despite new faces and moves, have struggled to regain their 90s dominance. Fans are nostalgic, yes, but also desperate. “Team Jimmy more now than ever after the documentary. We miss you coach! Oh to think what could have been…!” another fan wrote, stirring that blend of longing and frustration that has become the Cowboys’ unofficial anthem.