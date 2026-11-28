Aaron Rodgers has come under quite some criticism after he shredded Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show. NFL community began slamming the quarterback for ruining his final season in the league because of a losing power struggle.

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But when Cam Newton decided to weigh in on the situation, he couldn’t help but acknowledge what former Steelers free safety Ryan Clark used to say about Rodgers.

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“I think we all owe Ryan Clark an apology because Ryan Clark has been on record numerous times being extremely critical about Aaron Rodgers and how he has been as a person for years now,” Newton weighed in on Clark’s analysis of Rodgers on the 4th & 1 Thanksgiving Livestream Special.

“Every time when Ryan Clark said something, he used words like ‘tone deaf,’ ‘arrogant,’ ‘unaware,’ ‘hypocritical,’ this dude is a ‘fraud.’ He’s been a fraud. Now, when these things kind of come out, it’s like, ‘Oh my goodness.’”

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Clark hasn’t really missed out on the opportunity to pounce on Rodgers. Back in 2024, during Rodgers’ questionable season with the New York Jets, Clark and Rodgers had a verbal back-and-forth. The QB had called out sports broadcasters in general. Clark fired back by pointing out Rodgers’ hypocrisy, and went on to call him a “fraud” and accused him of being “tone deaf.” The QB replied once again, this time also bringing in vaccination to the mix.

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“Then there’s the arrogance, the smugness, and the entitlement he displays as a person when it comes to people who object to or see things differently from him,” Clark said later on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “I’m just tired of it. I’m tired of people allowing him to say whatever he wants to say, whenever he wants to say it, without pushing back in any way.”

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When Rodgers called Clark out and claimed that he was “trying to stay relevant fame-wise,” and believed that it made the criticism “a lot different than they were in the mid-2000s,” Clark wasn’t really happy. Clark took to social media and called him a “fraud,” “tone deaf,” and “blatantly hypocritical.”

On another instance, Clark slammed Rodgers for “missing in his intangible DNA” that made him unable to elevate locker rooms and be a great leader. He also said that the Rodgers they spoke about while including him with the likes of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning was a “catfish.”

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Clark also has a bad memory involving Rodgers from his playing career. The Steelers played the Packers in Super Bowl XLV, and Clark nearly intercepted Rodgers in the game. The miss stung, and Rodgers rubbed it in by mocking Clark during the game. He also called the former safety by his number instead of his name.

However, amid the chaos that has unfolded after Rodgers was hastily shown out Pittsburgh’s door in a matter of days, Ryan Clark has actually stepped up to defend the QB.

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“Multiple things can be true at once,” he wrote on X. “Aaron Rodgers can be both right & wrong. Telling the truth doesn’t preclude you from being disingenuous, & Mike McCarthy can have a winning record while operating like a bad head coach.”

Rodgers went on a rant on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, and brought to light shocking details about McCarthy. He alleged that the head coach slept in meetings and was disinterested in getting to know the defense. Rodgers was not happy with the way the offense was being called, and per ESPN, he wanted to take control of playcalling. However, McCarthy refused.

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“I felt like I was talking to him at the behest of the team,” Rodgers added in his criticism of McCarthy. “It was pretty wild. I’m saying these things to him that I told you. He’s denying all of it. He’s denying sleeping. I go, ‘Mike, there’s five guys in the room that would sign an affidavit.’ There’s no hyperbole. There’s no trying to stick it you. What’s best for the team is you give [play calling] up to somebody, you take care of yourself, you take care of your health, do the schedule and do the team meetings and let that be that.”

As Newton made clear, talent can shield a superstar for two decades. By going scorched-earth on The Pat McAfee Show, the 42-year-old quarterback didn’t just get himself released. He risked ending a Hall of Fame career on an unceremonious note.