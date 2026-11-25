Stefon Diggs didn’t hide it. The 32-year-old WR was seen screaming at someone on the Washington Commanders sideline during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, with zero catches at that point, and Peyton Manning publicly criticized the outburst. The reaction was loud but short-lived. However, Cam Newton says that tells you something about how the NFL treats emotion depending on who’s showing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a conversation on the 4th&1 Podcast, the former NFL quarterback called out the league and several ex-players over its double standards around the treatment of certain sections of players, particularly after the recent Diggs saga.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is it acceptable coming from Joe Burrow? A couple weeks ago when they played the Falcons. Now, granted, they are already up. He throws a temper tantrum,” Newton said. “He’s showing frustration, and everybody’s saying, ‘Oh, my goodness. I love Joe Burrow’s passion.’ Even when they’re up, he’s holding everybody accountable. So don’t give me Joe Burrow gets that ability to it because he’s a game changer. If you have an issue and you say, ‘Oh, Kirk Cousins, he ain’t even been there too long. How he get to check everybody? He’s holding the players accountable.’

“But last night, when we watching the Monday Night game and when Stefon Diggs screams and apparently tells, as we’re reading his lips, ‘Throw the effing ball.’ That’s disapproved teammate s–t. So much so that Peyton Manning says, ‘Oh, I’m gonna block him out.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

In Cousins’ case, during the Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Minnesota Vikings QB1 yelled at his offensive line. Newton noted that the reaction framed Cousins as a leader “holding the players accountable”.

Fan Ranker Live · 588 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote 3 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

However, Newton contrasted that grace with the backlash against Stefon Diggs. Early in the second quarter, Washington trailed 10-0 in rainy conditions while the offense sputtered and Diggs had zero catches. After a punt, broadcast cameras zoomed in on an agitated Diggs yelling toward quarterback Jayden Daniels and offensive coordinator David Blough.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hey! Throw the f—–g ball! Stop with the m———-g excuses!” Diggs was caught saying.

Watching the replay live alongside his brother Eli Manning during a guest-free segment of the ManningCast, Peyton did not hold back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why don’t we just calm down,” Peyton said. “You know what that does right there? If that was me right there, that makes me not want to throw him the ball. I go into full, just, block mode right there.”

Speaking on the November 24 episode of his FOX Sports Radio show, The Odd Couple with Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington, Parker broke down his criticism of Manning’s remarks. After playing the clip of Manning saying he would refuse to throw Diggs the ball, Parker immediately pushed back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s the ultimate hypocrite. Peyton Manning, cuz we’ve seen him with his antics. He did it with the kicker. He did it with the center. He’s had his own issues of yelling at teammates,” Parker said.

Parker also defended Diggs’ off-field personality and bold pregame fashion (mentioning his Chanel outfits), noting that Diggs has every right to express himself without being judged differently.