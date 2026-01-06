Cam Newton Makes Feelings Clear on NFL Head Coaching After Panthers Legend Announced Retirement Status

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Newton takes aim at Bengals’ coaching after Zac Taylor survives.

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase stats expose Cincinnati’s wasted season.

Newton speaks post-retirement while keeping football doors open.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ decision to run it back with head coach Zac Taylor for 2026 sparked controversies across the NFL landscape. After missing the playoffs with a roster featuring elite talent, questions swirled about accountability at the top. And it sparked a competitive edge in legendary Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. The former MVP called out the entire coaching narrative surrounding the Bengals, and in typical Newton fashion, he made it impossible to ignore.

“Well, Zac, what did you do?” Newton asked on ESPN’s First Take. “Because Raheem [Morris] should have got that same grace. Another coach should have got that same grace too. When you got talent like Ja’Marr Chase, when you got talent like a Joe Burrow, when you got talent like a Tee Higgins, those guys don’t really need exceptional coaching.”

Cam Newton made the case that the Atlanta Falcons could have given another chance to Raheem Morris instead of firing him, the same way Cincy gave Taylor another shot. But Newton didn’t stop there. He went a step further, noting that with a roster packed with talent, even he could have coached the Bengals as well. And he sent a public message to Bengals’ owner Mike Brown.

“It’s about the Jimmys and Joes, not the X’s and O’s,” Newton continued. “When you got great players like that, it’s not hard. Trust me, if I can go do that, Mr. Brown. I can be a coach.”

The numbers back Newton’s talent assessment. Ja’Marr Chase has recorded 125 catches (3rd in the league) and 1,412 yards (4th) with eight touchdowns across 16 games. Tee Higgins, meanwhile, has made 59 catches for 846 yards and ranks 2nd in the league with 11 touchdowns. As for Joe Burrow, despite missing 9 games with his turf toe injury, he still managed to rack up 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns against just 5 picks. But even all of this couldn’t result in a better record than 6-11 this season for Cincy.

Cam Newton’s statement does raise legitimate questions about coaching value when elite talent underperforms playoff expectations. Taylor’s 52-63-1 regular season record and just two playoff appearances in seven seasons tell a story of inconsistency despite offensive firepower. This is also notably the third time Taylor has failed to crack .500 as Cincy’s head coach, bringing his total win-loss percentage down to .453.

But does Cam Newton really want to become the head coach of an NFL franchise? For the most part, it just sounded like criticism for how easy it should have been for Zac Taylor to achieve success in Cincinnati. For now, Newton has turned his First Take platform into a launching pad for his next chapter. And even if that doesn’t involve a headset and a playcalling sheet, it could be something more familiar: lining up under center.

The door nobody locked for Cam Newton

Cam Newton has never officially retired from the NFL. While the league moved on, Newton kept his window cracked open, maintaining readiness for a call back to the gridiron. And the precedent this season has only made his case stronger.

Aaron Rodgers (42) defied retirement speculations to suit up for another season and is now leading the Pittsburgh Steelers into the postseason. Russell Wilson (37) found a new life (however briefly) with the New York Giants after being written off. Even the Indianapolis Colts unretired Philip Rivers at 44 to help a QB room without depth. At 36, would Cam Newton’s return be so out of place in today’s NFL? He knows that possibility still exists.

“I did not [retire] and will not because of an opportunity like this,” Newton had said on an episode of the 4th&1 With Cam Newton podcast back in December, referencing the Colts’ decision to bring back Rivers.

Newton has stayed in playing shape, documenting his training regimen on social media and keeping his arm ready. He’s made it clear that if he does come back, he’ll do it as a starter, not as a backup who steals headlines.

Cam Newton’s dual positioning—analyst with playing aspirations—creates fascinating possibilities. The sideline role might be less likely, but a return to the gridiron isn’t out of the picture. Either way, Newton’s made one thing clear: he’s not done with football. And football might not be done with him.