Cam Newton Reveals Exactly Why 32 NFL Teams Blacklisted Him as Panthers Legend Announces Retirement Status

For years, the NFL world has speculated why Cam Newton, a former league MVP, remains a free agent. Teams weren’t willing to take a gamble on the veteran when his one-year contract with the Panthers ended, despite the 36-year-old’s refusal to hang up his cleats. And now, the quarterback himself has an answer, and it has nothing to do with his on-field performance.

“I know what it comes with me. The personality, bro. They folks don’t want a Shedeur (Sanders) situation,” said Cam Newton on the December 10 episode of his podcast, 4th&1 With Cam Newton. “I know why the Indianapolis coach didn’t sign me.”

Newton was amused as the Colts brought back QB Philip Rivers from retirement and signed him to replace injured Daniel Jones. He even talked about his Snapchat, where he posted a few videos of himself working out in the gym and showing peak physical condition. However, the league has moved on.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Wild Card Round-Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Jan 9, 2021 Orchard Park, New York, USA Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers 17 looks on prior to a AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Orchard Park Bills Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxBarnesx 15436055

They aren’t used to his Superman personality anymore. Even the Panthers don’t want injury-related concerns to hit them as they did in 2018 and 2019. On the other hand, teams don’t want to fill their QB room with too many signal callers.

Everyone is seeing how the Browns are moving this year. Head coach Kevin Stefanski showed more belief in veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel than in rookie Shedeur Sanders. It even cost them the Week 14 game as the HC pulled Sanders out of the game on the final two-point conversion attempt.

“I ain’t no s-cker. I ain’t no lab rat. People hold me to a standard that you’re not holding everybody else,” Newton explained. “That’s what I don’t like.”

For now, no team has shown interest in the veteran. But some of them could offer a place after his recent revelation.

Cam Newton discusses his retirement stance

Just to put things into perspective, Cam Newton is 36 years old. There are four starting quarterbacks in the league currently who are older than him. So, the Panthers legend revealed his retirement status once again.

“I did not (retire) and will not because of an opportunity like this,” Newton said.

Earlier this year, a Panthers spokesperson claimed that they are always open to Cam Newton and other legends. But the veteran hinted at a “difference” between his mindset and the owner, David Tepper. These things have stopped both sides from reaching out to each other.

Moreover, Newton himself claimed that he was in a happy place and knew that his football days were behind him. As injuries continue to sideline quarterbacks across the league, he could get an offer from any of the 32 NFL teams. What remains interesting to see is if they can accommodate his demands along with his big personality.