Camille Kostek Can’t Wait For Secret “New Partnership” Days After Rob Gronkowski’s GF Sparks Pregnancy Speculations

‘Never say never’ has become a guiding principle for many athletes and celebrities, redefining their careers beyond the spotlight. Take Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, whose high-profile purchase of Wrexham FC signaled a bold shift into sports ownership. NFL veterans have followed suit in their own way: Mike Vrabel transitioned seamlessly into coaching, while Rob Gronkowski carved out a niche as a TV analyst. And going further back, legends like Jim Brown and Terry Bradshaw successfully pivoted to other things, proving that reinvention is often the next great play after retirement.

The latest celebrity to join the club is Camille Kostek. The American actress and model has now made her way into the world of fashion and business after her success in the entertainment industry. Rumors had hinted towards her making a big move. It was only after the success of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue that she announced her huge career switch with her partner by her side, supporting her.

On Monday, Camille Kostek posted a photo of herself on her Instagram story, referring to her “new partnership“. In the photo, she can be seen wearing what appears to be a black swimsuit while talking on the phone with glasses in the other hand. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “a new partnership called and it’s one like i’ve never done before🤭 first of its kind…” You’d know about this new partnership if you were not living under a rock, but in case you were, here’s the goss. Camille Kostek, after the SI Swimsuit Issue, has now announced her own line of clothing. She has, in fact, partnered with the fashion brand LA PORTE to launch her own line of swimsuit collection.

Camille has even teased some of her ‘The Camille Collection Resorts‘ collection, sharing behind-the-scenes of the collection shoot on her Instagram stories. She has also revealed that her swimsuit collection will hit the stores soon and will be officially launched next Friday. However, it’s not just her who seems to have made a career change. Even former Patriots player, Rob Gronkowski, her partner, seems to have taken some motivation from her. Rob, who appears in one of the BTS videos, reposted them on his story in the most Gronk way ever. Gronk even joked about his cameo in the video, where he’s seen posing while wearing shorts. “Wait till the end. My modeling career just started!” he said.

If you thought this was all? Well…you’re wrong. The rumor mill has started working again after pictures of the couple at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party went on the internet. Fans have since noticed a small bump in Kostek’s white evening gown and have rushed to speculate on her pregnancy with rumors spreading that the couple is expecting a child together.

Rob Gronkowski Jr on the way?

Rob and Camille have been dating since 2013 and only made their relationship public in 2015. But the two have a deep bond that has stayed strong through all obstacles. We’ve had our ups, we’ve had our downs, and we’ve been able to break up, do our thing, and get back together and heal in different ways,” Camille had said while talking about their relationship. A relationship that was built to be a long one.

It was meant to be a harmless post by ‘Page Six’. No reports, no rumors, no hidden message. Just a moment from the SI Swimsuit Issue After Party. However, the pictures soon went viral, not because of how cute they looked together, but for a different reason. Soon after the reel was uploaded, fans quickly noticed a bump in Camille’s gown. Leading to heavy speculation that Camille was pregnant. However, the couple has neither acknowledged nor denied the rumors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

As the internet treats these rumors as rumors, fans are hopeful. After all, they have long rallied behind the idea of the couple getting married. Now that they might have a child together, fans are excited and can’t wait for them to share the news. But for now, it seems Rob and Camille will be the only ones who know.