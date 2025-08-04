“Can’t Take Their Eyes Off”: Deion Sanders Breaks Silence On Keeping Cancer Diagnosis From His Sons Shedeur and Shilo

For Coach Prime, the fight wasn’t just on the football field. Back in the spring, he was battling bladder cancer—privately and painfully. But by July 28, the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach stood back at Folsom Field, cancer-free and full of energy. “I’m back, baby. I’m back,” he declared, smiling widely, at a press conference. That moment marked not just his return to Boulder, but his return to life.

He made it clear, though, that he didn’t do it alone. Sanders credited his healing journey to faith, timing, and one standout surgeon. Dr. Janet Kukreja, a robotic surgery expert from UCHealth and the University of Colorado School of Medicine, handled the case. “I am pleased to report that the results from the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer,” Dr. Kukreja shared, confirming what fans across Buff Nation had hoped for.

Grateful, Sanders looked at her and said, “I trusted and believed in you 100%.” Then, in vintage Prime fashion, he added, “I don’t know if you said this, ‘Doc.’ I think I might have dreamt it, but I think you said that you were as good as I was—even better.” Still, what shocked everyone wasn’t just the diagnosis—it was who he kept in the dark. In a recent candid chat with Well Off Media, Deion Sanders admitted his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, had no clue.

“Shilo and Shedeur still don’t know what’s going on,” he said. His reason? “They’re on assignment right now. They’re focused, they’re locked in, they need to focus on what they got in front of them, not focus on me. God got me, I’m gonna be there. I’m gonna be right. They have an assignment right before their eyes that they can’t take their eyes off. And that’s what I want.” Undoubtedly, that assignment’s massive—especially for Shedeur.

Meanwhile, Shilo’s not slowing down either. Despite being undrafted, the Tampa Bay rookie safety is making believers out of Bucs Nation. Head coach Todd Bowles acknowledged his hot start and called out his potential to “make it” in the final 53-man roster. However, here is a thing—even rivals feel it when life throws a punch.

Deion Sanders’ rival reacts to his health situation

NFL legend Brett Favre, once a teammate and longtime opponent of Deion Sanders, didn’t hold back when asked about Coach Prime’s recent cancer scare. The two first crossed paths in 1991 with the Atlanta Falcons, but it was years of NFC battles that truly defined their football rivalry. Speaking to TMZ, Favre admitted, “I was completely caught off guard” when he heard about Sanders’ diagnosis. “Shocked” was how he described it—but also relieved. For him, the biggest win was hearing Deion made it through.

Naturally, Favre was all-in on Prime’s bounce back. “Thank God they found it, and it was a successful surgery,” he said. “But I was completely caught off guard with the news but I’m thankful that the prognosis looks good.” It was pure Favre—raw, grateful, and supportive. But when asked about Sanders still sticking to coaching? His answer was all love and zero surprise.

“I’m not surprised he’s digging his heels in and is going to keep coaching,” Favre said. “Not that he needs my advice but just keep doing what you’re doing. You’re impacting so many people, and so many people are pulling for you, just keep it rolling.” Now, it hits even harder considering what Favre’s been through himself.

From addiction struggles in the ’90s to injury-riddled seasons in Green Bay, the guy’s taken more than a few hits. But lately, he’s been fighting a tougher opponent—Parkinson’s disease. And that’s what makes his words hit differently. When one legend roots for another, it goes beyond football.