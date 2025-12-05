Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzgerald’s Clear Message to Son Devin Fitzgerald After Notre Dame Signing

Essentials Inside The Story Larry Fitzgerald’s son, Devin, just stepped into a new phase of his football journey

Devin has his own plans; he doesn’t want to follow his father’s path

The Notre Dame coach sees one striking similarity between the two

Notre Dame just locked in one of the biggest recruiting wins of the cycle, and it comes with a storyline college football fans love. They add a consensus four-star in Devin Fitzgerald, the son of Hall of Famer and Arizona Cardinals icon Larry Fitzgerald. And soon after that, Larry had something to say.

“Proud of you, @devinfitzgerald111. Stay focused, stay grateful, and stay hungry. Continue leaning into the people and values that got you to this point,” the proud dad wrote on Instagram, sharing a few pictures from the event of his Notre Dame signing.

Devin, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound wideout from Brophy Prep in Phoenix, signed on Wednesday, and the numbers back his profile. According to 247Sports, he’s a four-star prospect ranked No. 215 overall in the nation, No. 28 among wide receivers, and the No. 2 player in Arizona. Not bad for a kid who grew up watching one of the greatest ever torch defenses every Sunday of the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, the offers told their own story. Michigan, Clemson, and Florida State were all in the mix. Plenty of programs saw a difference maker. His senior season proved why. He posted 82 catches, 1,230 yards, and 15 touchdowns. So now South Bend gets the next chapter.

Most fans in Pittsburgh expected Devin to end up with the Panthers and chase the legacy his dad built. However, he went a different way.

Devin Fitzgerald wants to create his own legacy

While he honors the name, Devin Fitzgerald made it clear there is more to the story than legacy talk. He told TMZ Sports that his choice to join the Fighting Irish wasn’t about repeating history. Instead, it was about building something new.

“I’m just trying to create my own legacy. I love being a Fitzgerald, but I also just want to be known as Devin… It’s cool, and all that people are giving me stuff because of my dad, but on the football side, I feel like they’re not getting anything out of my dad for me being able to go to their school.”

However, not everyone separates the two so easily. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman already sees shades of greatness.

“He reminds you a lot of his father. He might come in here, and he might not have the fastest 40 time, but he has some of the best ball skills of any wide receiver prospect I’ve seen. He’s just always in position to make a play, and he makes the play, and it was too good to not go in full throttle and try to get him committed, and we’re grateful he did commit.”

Meanwhile, Larry Fitzgerald set the standard before his NFL Hall of Fame run. After a year at Valley Forge Military Academy, he exploded at Pittsburgh. He put up 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns. He won the Biletnikoff Award and Big East Player of the Year. His jersey No. 1 is retired in Steel City.

Now Devin gets one more season at Brophy Prep in Phoenix before heading to South Bend. So let’s see how this young man carves a new chapter of his own.