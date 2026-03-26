Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzgerald Announces Son’s Commitment to 11-Time National Champion

Essentials Inside The Story Devin Fitzgerald steps into a spotlight that already feels familiar

A historic program becomes the stage for the upcoming star

Devin isn't chasing his father's name; instead, he's trying to redefine it on his own terms

Following in your father’s footsteps is never easy, especially when he’s considered one of the game’s greats. The son of Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, Devin Fitzgerald, announced his college commitment last July. Now, after Devin once again hinted at that decision, his Hall of Fame father took to social media to share the moment, marking the next chapter of his son’s journey with the same historic program that boasts 11 national championships.

“There is no greater joy for a parent than watching their child rise to the occasion. You do that every day at @NotreDame, and I could not be more proud. Love you, son. 🍀,” Larry Fitzgerald wrote, responding to his son’s tweet about playing for the Fighting Irish.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The words of encouragement from the senior Fitzgerald stem from Devin taking the wide receiver route in his football journey. Devin, who was posing confidently in Fighting Irish gear before the University of Notre Dame, announces his arrival in South Bend for Notre Dame’s 2026 class.

ADVERTISEMENT

“South Bend. New chapter. Let’s go. ☘️ Wide receiver at @NDFootball. Here to compete, grow, and make an impact on and off the field.”

Playing at Brophy College Preparatory High School in Paradise Valley, Arizona, Devin has grown into one of the most sought-after wideout talents ahead of the 2026 season with his stellar career so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The younger Fitzgerald, like his father, was a four-star recruit by 247Sports Composite and On3/Rivals, while ranking second in the state and 28th-ranked wide receiver overall by 247Sports Composite after recording 149 catches for 2,125 yards and 26 touchdowns. With these numbers, Devin also tied the Brophy school record for catches and is second for career yards and touchdowns.

Interest from Power 4 programs increased significantly after his breakout junior year, in which he recorded 52 receptions for 720 yards and nine touchdowns. Notre Dame has been pushing to recruit the youngster since his freshman year of high school, with Fighting Irish wide receiver coach Mike Brown leading the charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve developed into a better ballplayer, and they really think I’m going to turn into a great player,” Fitzgerald told ESPN about his future with Notre Dame. “I’ve known Coach Brown since I was 5 years old. He’s shown me that I can come in, step up, and play early. That’s their plan with me.”

With the Fighting Irish, Devin Fitzgerald will start his next chapter in his college career with one of the most decorated programs in the country, with its 11 national championships. After missing the College Football Playoffs in 2025, Notre Dame will be eager to get back to its winning ways and, per ESPN’s 2026 college football rankings, will put together the fourth-best recruiting class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, the onus will now be on Devin to come close to replicating his father’s stellar college tenure at the University of Pittsburgh, where he recorded 1,000 yards receiving in each of his two college seasons. He also finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and won the Biletnikoff Award as a sophomore in 2003.

While the Fighting Irish freshman will always be linked to his father as a football player, especially after taking up the wide receiver position, Devin Fitzgerald is ready to carve his own legacy as he gets ready for an incredible chapter of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devin Fitzgerald wants to forge his own legacy in football

Following up a Hall of Fame career, which includes former wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald finishing second in all-time receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492), is certainly a Herculean task for anyone. However, Devin Fitzgerald is once again ready for his opportunity with Notre Dame, which will help him create his own legacy on the gridiron.

“I’m just trying to create my own legacy. I love being a Fitzgerald, but I also just want to be known as Devin,” Fitzgerald told TMZ.

Devin Fitzgerald has already looked at a path he believes works. During that interview last year in July, he pointed to Marvin Harrison Jr. as proof that it’s possible to build your own identity, even with a legendary last name. That’s the approach he plans to take at the University of Notre Dame, focused on creating his own story rather than living in someone else’s shadow.

ADVERTISEMENT

With these comments, the Fighting Irish faithful will be eagerly awaiting the 2026 college football season and will hope that Devin Fitzgerald lives up to his potential and helps Notre Dame win its 12th national championship.