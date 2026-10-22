CBS Makes Major Move as JJ Watt Signs Multi-Year Deal as Network’s Lead Analyst

J.J. Watt appears to have made a successful transition from the NFL to a broadcasting career, as CBS Sports is making a major commitment to the former Houston Texans star. Watt has agreed to a multi-year deal to remain the network’s lead NFL game analyst, marking his place alongside veteran play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

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CBS Sports’ reported on X, “JJ Watt Agrees to Multi-Year Deal to Serve as NFL ON CBS Lead Game Analyst. Watt will continue to call the Network’s top games alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson as CBS Sports’ lead NFL announce team.”

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Watt’s jump in the booth has been fast. He began the 2026 season as CBS’s No. 2 analyst and worked alongside Ian Eagle. He was then promoted to the top spot next to Nantz when the network reshuffled its team amidst Tony Romo’s legal troubles.

The extension is another milestone in Watt’s broadcasting career. After retiring from the league following the 2022 season, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year joined CBS Sports in 2023 as a studio analyst on The NFL Today.

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Watt’s transition allowed the viewers to experience his football knowledge in a different way, as he moved from explaining the game in a studio to breaking down plays as they unfolded.

Watt received the opportunity to join Nantz and Wolfson after CBS decided to part ways with Tony Romo earlier in October, after Romo had been placed on leave following an arrest on suspicion of driving while he was intoxicated. With the network no longer working with Romo, retaining a recognizable analyst alongside Nantz offered stability as the season continues.

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Many of the sport’s best-known lead analysts, such as Greg Olsen and Troy Aikman, are expected to hit the open market ahead of the 2027 season. With that much talent available, many assumed CBS Sports would explore a showy hire.

The announcement was made after the Skydance umbrella, led by the Ellison family, took over the ownership of CBS Sports following the completion of the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

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Skydance Global Sports Group chairman David Berson appreciated Watt’s growth and highlighted the qualities that helped him earn the role.

“I’ve had a front-row seat to JJ’s growth as a top-tier broadcaster, watching him tackle this role just like he did his hall-of-fame playing career. He’s insightful, entertaining, passionate, meticulous in his preparation, and the ultimate teammate. He has a unique ability to see things and communicate to fans of all levels. We are thrilled to have him leading our NFL coverage.”

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Watt also expressed gratitude for the opportunity, as he gave credit to CBS and his colleagues for supporting his broadcasting journey. He also posted a video on social media explaining how he found out about the confirmation of the deal.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to have the opportunity to represent CBS Sports and all of the fantastic people who make this place so special.

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“From the brotherhood of THE NFL TODAY to my crews calling games, I couldn’t ask for better teammates alongside me on this television journey. I am thankful to David Berson for his leadership, vision, and trust. I love this job and can’t wait to see ya Sunday with Jim and Tracy and many more Sundays to come!”

With the multi-year deal in place, Watt’s future at CBS is no longer a promise. The network has officially announced its decision, and its lead NFL booth will continue with Watt, Nantz, and Wolfson at the center of its coverage.

For Watt, the responsibility is to turn that confidence into a lasting broadcasting legacy.